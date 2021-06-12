People are sharing their favourite real life ‘cheat codes’ – 30 gamechangers

Life

If only life was as simple as typing in a cheat code to make things suddenly so much easier. Infinite money, say, or immortality.

Well now it is! Well, kind of, after Redditor SunZuu asked this.

“What are some cheat codes you’ve found in the game of life?”

And while none of them will give you the key to unlimited wealth – sorry if we raised expectations – some of the responses were really rather good.

Here are our 30 favourites.

1.

‘When I was in my old 500+ person building, I kept a stack of papers on my desk. When I was bored, or got tired of sitting down, I’d get up, grab my stack of papers and walk around. I called them my “walking papers” and did this for months. Got a lot of head nods and not one question the entire time. People always assumed I was on an important mission, but nope. Not in the least. PS: worked on the executive floor/wing, too.’

37214

2.

‘If you’re genuinely pleasant to be around and you show up when it counts, people will let you get away with a lot of slacking off.’

[deleted]

3.

‘Once you unlock ‘not giving a fuck about other people’s thoughts’ you basically double your mana indefinitely.’

Pfeiferrm

4.

‘If you have no complaints about your food service/staff at a restaurant, ask to see the manager and pay a compliment and a “thank you” about the server/host/staff. Usually people want to see a manager to complain, and a compliment is nearly always welcome. I’ve gotten countless free drinks/appetizers/chips/% off my bill – all for just making a polite comment to management.’

heelstoo

5.

‘Walk with a purpose. For some reason, people think you’re busy and you don’t get hassled.’

Just_Curious_Duder

6.

‘When my daughter was little and still believed band-aids cured things, one time she had a belly ache so I put one on her belly and it made her feel better. Power of placebos!’

tres_chill

7.

‘No one stops a guy or girl carrying a pizza. It can get you backstage to concerts.’



tenderbranson301

8.

‘Compliment your children with “you are a hard worker” and not “you’re smart”. Studies show that kids who think they’re hard workers outperform kids who think they’re smart.’

holy_hunk

9.

‘You become the people you surround yourself with.’

bk_cheech

10.

‘Act like you belong. In any situation. It will change your life.’

triple4567

11.

‘Smiling can actually make you happier. People often return a smile with a smile, which spreads positivity. Smiles and confidence will open doors for you in life.’

takes_joke_literally

12.

‘Underpromise and Overperform. Say you’ll achieve less than you think you will and then do more and everyone will be impressed (works well at a job).’

Nrich5

13.

‘Faking confidence usually leads to actually being more confident. I love the phrase fake it till you make it. It’s incredible how much success is a byproduct of just acting confident about whatever you are doing.’

captainpotatoe

14.

‘If you are punctual, smartly dressed, and quite friendly, you can actually get pretty far in most jobs without being that good at anything or trying very hard.’

cold_italian_pizza

15.

‘Use a spoon instead of a knife to spread stuff on bread! Everyone mocks me for this but as soon as they try it they realise how much easier it actually is.’

TheBrokenJoker