Trying to order food in the US with a British accent
Basketball player and social media content creator, Jesse Chuku – or @chewkz, spent six years in the US, so the funny things that happen in his TikTok sketches about being there are based on plenty of experience.
@chewkz
Fool me once… ##fyp ##truechewkzstory ##storytime ##jasonderulo
@chewkz
Jerome wore black airforces…##storytime ##greenscreen ##jerome ##comedy
A recent sketch has gone viral, racking up almost 14 million views on TikTok alone in just five days. Watch and enjoy.
@chewkz
Love it when people copy my accent 😆
Here’s a little of what TikTok users had to say.
Of course, visits between the UK and the US go in both directions.
@chewkz
Either pronunciations of "either" are correct in both languages. But how do YOU say "route"?
@chewkz
What’s the loudest Underground line? ##truechewkzstory ##comedy ##underground
You can also follow Jesse on Instagram and Twitter, so you never miss any of his comedy gold – about the US and more. You know you want to.
READ MORE
J.K. Rowling’s attempt to write a regional accent went down like a cursed Nimbus 2000
Source Jesse Chuku H/T Indy100 Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
There are a couple of cases of monkeypox in Wales and people are going ape
Emma Stone’s comedy air kiss went viral all over again because it’s simply epic