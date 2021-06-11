Trying to order food in the US with a British accent

Videos

Basketball player and social media content creator, Jesse Chuku – or @chewkz, spent six years in the US, so the funny things that happen in his TikTok sketches about being there are based on plenty of experience.

A recent sketch has gone viral, racking up almost 14 million views on TikTok alone in just five days. Watch and enjoy.

Of course, visits between the UK and the US go in both directions.

@chewkz Either pronunciations of "either" are correct in both languages. But how do YOU say "route"? ♬ original sound – Jesse Chuku

You can also follow Jesse on Instagram and Twitter, so you never miss any of his comedy gold – about the US and more. You know you want to.

