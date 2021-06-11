Videos

Trying to order food in the US with a British accent

Poke Staff. Updated June 11th, 2021

Basketball player and social media content creator, Jesse Chuku – or @chewkz, spent six years in the US, so the funny things that happen in his TikTok sketches about being there are based on plenty of experience.

@chewkz

Fool me once… ##fyp ##truechewkzstory ##storytime ##jasonderulo

♬ original sound – Jesse Chuku

@chewkz

Jerome wore black airforces…##storytime ##greenscreen ##jerome ##comedy

♬ original sound – Jesse Chuku

A recent sketch has gone viral, racking up almost 14 million views on TikTok alone in just five days. Watch and enjoy.

@chewkz

Love it when people copy my accent 😆

♬ original sound – Jesse Chuku

Here’s a little of what TikTok users had to say.

Of course, visits between the UK and the US go in both directions.

@chewkz

Either pronunciations of "either" are correct in both languages. But how do YOU say "route"?

♬ original sound – Jesse Chuku

@chewkz

What’s the loudest Underground line? ##truechewkzstory ##comedy ##underground

♬ The Northern Line – Jesse Chuku

You can also follow Jesse on Instagram and Twitter, so you never miss any of his comedy gold – about the US and more. You know you want to.

