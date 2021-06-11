This guy’s clever takedown of scammers is funny and supremely satisfying
There’s nothing better than seeing a scammer given exactly the response they deserve and this way of dealing with scam phone calls is funny and supremely satisfying.
Not everyone’s quite got the voice skills to do it, though.
Click, brrrr.
‘That guy has a voice that’s so smooth and rich, it’s like falling into a tub of butter.’
ayeseaturtles
‘To be fair, I would also hang up immediately.’
rosebudthesled
‘Yeah, so I’ll be doing that from now on. Thanks, guy!’
isthisjunkmail
‘I like to pretend I believe everything they say until they realize i’m burning up their precious time!’
debatablyascientist
Source Imgur anlyin
