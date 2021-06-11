This dog’s face when it spots a deer peering through the window is just fabulous
This is just fabulous, the look on this dog’s face when it spots a deer peering in through the window.
Most expressive dog we’ve ever seen.
The clip went wildly viral on Imgur and here are our favourite things people said about it.
‘Are you seeing this!?’
TywinStannister
‘I love how everyone looks at each other in turn, makes it feel like some sketch for the office 😂’
jakybaby
‘I was fully expecting the dog to bust through the window like mine did when he spotted a rabbit.’
CaptGunpowder
‘That dog looks amazed … and equally worried and confused at just wtf he’s looking at.’
TheGiantIdiotTeddyBear
READ MORE
This cat hits so hard it’s hilarious and got people purring in admiration
Source Imgur Baskerville84
More from the Poke
17 funniest things people said about this photo of Boris Johnson and Joe Biden
This exchange between landlord and tenant defines ‘ask a silly question’