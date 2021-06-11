This brutal Kate Beckinsale comeback just went viral all over again
Actress Kate Beckinsale is known for her killer comebacks and this is a classic case in point.
It’s her response to a troll who appeared to compare her to a Madame Tussauds waxwork. It’s just gone viral all over again after it was shared by @GINATONIC on Twitter.
i am SCREAMIN omg pic.twitter.com/CBW5OdRQHz
— 🌟 GINA TONIC 🌟 (@GlNATONIC) June 10, 2021
Ooof.
This is absolute perfection.
— Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) June 11, 2021
Here’s the exchange in full.
View this post on Instagram
And it took us back to this from her Instagram just a little while back, after this headline appeared about her workout routine (and her cat).
Source Twitter @GINATONIC Instagram Kate Beckinsale
