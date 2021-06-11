This brutal Kate Beckinsale comeback just went viral all over again

Celebrity

Actress Kate Beckinsale is known for her killer comebacks and this is a classic case in point.

It’s her response to a troll who appeared to compare her to a Madame Tussauds waxwork. It’s just gone viral all over again after it was shared by @GINATONIC on Twitter.

i am SCREAMIN omg pic.twitter.com/CBW5OdRQHz — 🌟 GINA TONIC 🌟 (@GlNATONIC) June 10, 2021

Ooof.

This is absolute perfection. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) June 11, 2021

Here’s the exchange in full.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)

And it took us back to this from her Instagram just a little while back, after this headline appeared about her workout routine (and her cat).

READ MORE

‘What’s the stupidest thing to ever come out of your mouth?’ 27 hilariously cringeworthy moments

Source Twitter @GINATONIC Instagram Kate Beckinsale