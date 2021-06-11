Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

*Unfurls flag*, *sounds fanfare* IT’S THE WEEKEND – more or less, and depending on when you read this, and it’s time to reveal our favourite tweets from the past week.

We hope you enjoy them as much as we have.

1.

My coworker just called Starbucks ‘STARBS’

And I don’t wanna over react but I planted heroin in her bag and called the cops — Aroc (@cokeandcarbs) June 9, 2021

2.

3 Pack of Waistcoats

ADD TO BASKET pic.twitter.com/G1RWGY3R74 — trouteyes (@trouteyes) June 5, 2021

3.

deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he sells me onions, i sell him jars of spiced peaches) — trash jones (@jzux) June 8, 2021

4.

Well thank goodness we tested out our new inflatable gimmick tank without it turning into a gigantic, embarrassing metaphor. pic.twitter.com/XY8Tzc5vkK — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) June 8, 2021

5.

🎶 She’s been living in her upland hoose 🎶 pic.twitter.com/FCyOJW9Hn9 — William Stone (@itswilliamstone) June 9, 2021

6.

While Noel Gallagher famously visited Tony Blair, Gordon Brown invited Spinal Tap to Downing Street, and they turned up to No.11. — Jason (@NickMotown) June 10, 2021

7.

Me: ‘Anyway, I think the songs here are just kinda made up and pretty terrible.’ Priest: ‘This isn’t how confession works.’ — Pinky’s Brain (@mack44_d) June 8, 2021

8.

Instagram Girl, just relaxing in her sweats: Perfect ponytail, full makeup, hydrating after an intense yoga session. Me, just relaxing in my sweats: Sweating pretty hard, because I dropped a chocolate chip down my sports bra and I'm trying to fish it out before it melts. — Ricki niña fantasma Tarr (@ShootyDoody) June 7, 2021

9.

Couples therapist: what scares you the most? Wife: that we slowly lose respect for each other Me: when the washing machine goes really fast — Jon (@ArfMeasures) June 8, 2021

10.

WIFE: *reading headline* Bird flu in China ME: *not looking up from my phone* Birds fly in every country, Sharon. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) June 8, 2021

11.

.@TwitterSupport I don't think the same trending topic is supposed to show up twice in a row? pic.twitter.com/Ed1CwIp2aA — Amy has too many Black Widow feelings (@spooloflies) June 9, 2021

12.