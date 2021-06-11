There are a couple of cases of monkeypox in Wales and people are going ape

News

In the course of his evidence to a parliamentary select committee on the government’s handling of Covid-19, Matt Hancock mentioned he was dealing with an “outbreak of monkeypox”.

Fast forward to June 2022: Matt Hancock attends inquiry into Monkeypox pandemic and denies that cases were investigated as early as June 2021 https://t.co/aV5tX0GNc5 — stvnchrltn (@TwoSliceToaSter) June 10, 2021

But before you start hoarding pasta again, it turned out to be two cases in Wales of the virus, which causes flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a nasty rash, but is much less transmissable than Covid-19.

NEW: Public Health Wales and @MattHancock have confirmed they’re dealing with 2 cases of “Monkeypox” in North Wales. — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) June 10, 2021

Other than a rash – pun intended – of racist comments about the African virus, tweeters had a lot to get off their chests.

1.

2.

Getting ahead of the curve: Monkeypox: Does not make you a monkey

Nothing to do with 5g

Nothing to do with magnets, Bill Gates, Soros or Corbyn

Wont be cured by crystals, prayer or jordan peterson

Is an unfortunate reality of migration and disease spread — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) June 10, 2021

3.

"it's going to be bad, isn't it?" "i imagine so. Look, if it gets really bad just distract them with something." "Like what?" "what about monkeypox?" "That's two cases. They'll never fall for that." "probably not. No harm in having something to fallback on though." https://t.co/x744XDALdK — Paul O'154774896 (@antic2000) June 10, 2021

4.

Who has Monkeypox on their Doomsday Bingo card? JFC — Theo Priestley (@tprstly) June 10, 2021

5.

“Later in the show.. Monkeypox with their new EP…” pic.twitter.com/28ufnRaZ3A — J.R.Hartley’s Armchair. (@JRsArmchair) June 10, 2021

6.

In an effort to contain the current Monkeypox outbreak, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock calls in local Monkeypox expert, and former pub landlord Alex Bourne pic.twitter.com/R7NInUCB4Q — Trevor 💙 (@boffdogg) June 10, 2021

7.

8.

Monkeypox…outbreak, let's hope Parliament can contain it… 😕 pic.twitter.com/Dq21BNozdk — DisAbleD bY pRoxY (@ByDisabled) June 10, 2021

9.

Worryingly, there’s already a new Welsh strain – Gorky's zygotic monkeypox https://t.co/03R50Buj88 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 10, 2021

10.

Monkeypox entering the room like pic.twitter.com/4j4IkBVmrz — Martin Ricketts (@martin1ricketts) June 10, 2021

11.

From the makers of 'Pandemic'… 'ORANGUTANDEMIC' https://t.co/at1kXT2D0c — Alex (@bluenostrils) June 10, 2021

12.

I thought Monkeypox was a financial advice program on Radio 4. — Peter Ray (@Pencilsqueezer) June 10, 2021

Here’s some excellent advice and a ready-made slogan, should one ever be necessary.

HANDS – don't let monkeys bite them

FACE – don't let monkeys bite them

SPACE – keep 2 metres from monkeys at all times — Dunlin Temminck (@dunlin_temminck) June 10, 2021

