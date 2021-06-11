News

There are a couple of cases of monkeypox in Wales and people are going ape

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 11th, 2021

In the course of his evidence to a parliamentary select committee on the government’s handling of Covid-19, Matt Hancock mentioned he was dealing with an “outbreak of monkeypox”.

But before you start hoarding pasta again, it turned out to be two cases in Wales of the virus, which causes flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a nasty rash, but is much less transmissable than Covid-19.

Other than a rash – pun intended – of racist comments about the African virus, tweeters had a lot to get off their chests.

Here’s some excellent advice and a ready-made slogan, should one ever be necessary.

