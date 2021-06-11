Jill Biden’s coat shows just how far we’ve come from Melania Trump

News

The new First Lady, Dr Jill Biden, is on her first official visit overseas and it happens to be at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

Pictures of Dr. Biden, the President, and the newlywed Johnsons have been shared to show that the so-called ‘special relationship’ is intact.

The future of the world’s stability and prosperity lies in cooperation between the UK and the US, the closest of partners and the greatest of allies 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lzLaOkufTS — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 10, 2021

“You see that? That big blue thing? That’s the sea. I want you to get in it. Go on, you shitty Trump-with-a-broader-vocabulary piss stain. Get in the fucking sea.” pic.twitter.com/RZAJ2jEhKi — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) June 10, 2021

"And it was 3000 miles that way where we threw all your tea in the fucking sea and we'll do it again if you don't stop being a fisher price Trump" pic.twitter.com/vk3MjTv7N1 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 10, 2021

Going to tell my grandchildren that this was ABBA. pic.twitter.com/MDCgEQzV1T — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 10, 2021

the weird photo op in which jill biden & carrie johnson walk along a beach with wilfred is screaming lesbian IVF advert pic.twitter.com/gCBdef5bjE — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) June 10, 2021

Lovely shot of Carrie Johnson and her baby on the beach with Jill Biden at G7 summit. He’s growing so fast! pic.twitter.com/nFnZwHBuz8 — Ninja Kitteh 🐾 (@_apocaloptimist) June 11, 2021

One thing that really grabbed people’s attention was what the good doctor wore – and we don’t mean in a sexist ‘women in the public eye are just clothes horses’ kind of a way.

Check out the coat.

It was wonderful to spend some time with Carrie Johnson and her son, Wilfred, today. The special relationship continues. pic.twitter.com/V4DmbJOwXI — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 10, 2021

And a closer shot.

First Lady Jill Biden, sporting a jacket with the words 'love' on the back, poses for a photograph looking out over the sea, at Carbis Bay, in Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit. https://t.co/EYoMGkWUu1 pic.twitter.com/cm3wx2Hha4 — ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2021

Here’s her explanation for the choice.

Q: "Can you explain the message on the back of your jacket?" .@FLOTUS Jill Biden: "Oh, the love? I think that we're bringing love from America." #G7Cornwall pic.twitter.com/o5yQC5oHXC — CSPAN (@cspan) June 10, 2021

It’s a far cry from the coat worn by the former First Lady, Melania Trump on an official visit to a camp for immigrant children.

Jill Biden wears jacket with word “LOVE” on back as the Bidens + Johnsons meet – immediately invoking comparisons with Melania Trump’s controversial jacket with the words “I really don’t care” in 2018 #G7 pic.twitter.com/UurTDS6NN9 — Suzanne Lynch (@suzannelynch1) June 10, 2021

The contrast resonated with a lot of people.

The Venn diagram overlap between “petty” and “pure” https://t.co/ozNsex22J4 — Erin June 31st Ryan (@morninggloria) June 10, 2021

Shot, chaser.

So grateful for our First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden 💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HB0jAK833i — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 10, 2021

Jill Biden actually cares. Melania Trump on the other hand, doesn’t give a damn. #BeBest kinda fizzled out after a week. pic.twitter.com/X6cS4Ib4XG — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) June 10, 2021

The shade. I love it!!! https://t.co/k636RfzknW — Clemetric Frazier (@clemetric) June 11, 2021

I never understood how people could ever think of Melania as "classy" after wearing THAT coat. The epitome of trashy elitism. Thank you, Jill Biden. You are appreciated. pic.twitter.com/UgDj7MCas4 — StephanieO (@chlerbie2) June 10, 2021

The conclusion?

