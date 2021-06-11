News

17 funniest things people said about this photo of Boris Johnson and Joe Biden

John Plunkett. Updated June 11th, 2021

Boris Johnson met Joe Biden for the first time at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

And as well as tackling pressing global issues such as climate change, it also meant photo opportunities. Lots of photo opportunities.

And this was the picture chosen by the US President to share on Twitter.

And lots of people had very similar thoughts about the photo. Here are three of them.

It also prompted lots of funny responses and here are 17 of the funniest.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke