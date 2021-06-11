17 funniest things people said about this photo of Boris Johnson and Joe Biden

News

Boris Johnson met Joe Biden for the first time at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

And as well as tackling pressing global issues such as climate change, it also meant photo opportunities. Lots of photo opportunities.

And this was the picture chosen by the US President to share on Twitter.

The special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom is stronger than ever. Thank you for hosting me today, Prime Minister Johnson. pic.twitter.com/VTo9kEMhof — President Biden (@POTUS) June 10, 2021

And lots of people had very similar thoughts about the photo. Here are three of them.

Interesting photo put out by the White House… the father-son body language is impossible to miss https://t.co/sxuPk72VI1 — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) June 10, 2021

Is there a sort of ‘schoolboy meets kindly headmaster’ vibe to this pic? Interesting choice to tweet. https://t.co/dgYSrX9HO9 — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) June 10, 2021

Notice the body language. Biden's authoritative hand on the PM's back. Like he's talking to a child that just needs some reassurance and direction. https://t.co/wViR9BjggR — Dominique Samuels🌸 (@dominiquetaegon) June 10, 2021

It also prompted lots of funny responses and here are 17 of the funniest.

1.

You can tell it’s a special relationship of equals when they pet you like a dog pic.twitter.com/hp12rzhKrR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 10, 2021

2.

“You just leave your clothes on the beach and start a new life. My lips are sealed.” pic.twitter.com/uZQcpgZYC9 — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 10, 2021

3.

“You see that? That big blue thing? That’s the sea. I want you to get in it. Go on, you shitty Trump-with-a-broader-vocabulary piss stain. Get in the fucking sea.” pic.twitter.com/RZAJ2jEhKi — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) June 10, 2021

4.

"And it was 3000 miles that way where we threw all your tea in the fucking sea and we'll do it again if you don't stop being a fisher price Trump" pic.twitter.com/vk3MjTv7N1 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 10, 2021

5.

I think it’s beautiful that after everything they’ve been through Joe still loves his wayward son Johnson ❤️ https://t.co/5hIgIkgOB8 — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) June 11, 2021

6.

7.

One day, son, none of this will be yours. pic.twitter.com/cmfezzsOwU — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 11, 2021

8.

9.