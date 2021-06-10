This attempt to prove vaccines make you magnetic went as well as you’d expect

Videos

Over the last few days, Ohio lawmakers have been holding a House Health Committee hearing on the Vaccine Choice Bill, which would allow people who choose not to be vaccinated to keep their status private.

The Ohio House Health Committee is stuffed for a review of HB 248, which would ban biz/schools/insurers from mandating/incentivizing/asking about vaccines. This is all vaccines, not just covid. Includes nursing homes, hospitals, etc. Today is proponent testimony. pic.twitter.com/5WUHufbUsJ — Jake Zuckerman (@jake_zuckerman) June 8, 2021

Among the testimonies given on Wednesday was this, from Sherri Tenpenny – an actual doctor who now peddles conspiracy theories – claiming that vaccination *checks notes* turns people magnetic and connects them to 5G.

OHIO: Anti-vaccine *expert* witness claims vaccine causes forks and keys to stick to your forehead and it’s linked to 5G network towers…. Up there trying to out-Tennessee us! 😵‍💫🥴 pic.twitter.com/GdbQZHrdLv — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 8, 2021

Her testimony got the reactions you’d expect.

Another episode of "Parks 'n' Rec." https://t.co/GIaON8DgOX — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 9, 2021

This has got ridiculous. I can hardly work at my desk anymore! pic.twitter.com/TTwS4WhFhA — Rodney Hampton (@RHampton09) June 9, 2021

Well, I'll tell you since I've been vaccinated, all I have to do is put a fork on my forehead, and then my laptop has faster internet. It's really a win-win. https://t.co/vEWkcpVerI — Edward Alan Marlowe (@dreamarlowe85) June 9, 2021

But the entertainment was far from over.

Having heard from Dr. Conspiracy, spectators – and lawmakers – were in for a treat from Joanna Overholt – a registered nurse, who stepped up to prove the magnetism allegation.

Wow. An anti-vaccine nurse in Ohio tried to prove the Vaccines Cause Magnetism theory in an state legislative committee. The demonstration did not go to plan pic.twitter.com/0ubELst4E8 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 9, 2021

Can we just take a moment to ask what the hell is going on with the medical professions in the US?

Obviously, Nurse Overholt’s cringeworthy performance came in for some heavy-duty mockery, and these were our favourite takedowns.

1.

i have been laughing over this for five minutes now and it only gets funnier the more I think about it https://t.co/3CNoUwNOO0 — Elizabeth May (semi-hiatus) (@_ElizabethMay) June 9, 2021

2.

This is awesome. Not only do I get to NOT die of Covid, I can stop losing my keys. https://t.co/LmxnVBSCiu — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 9, 2021

3.

looking forward to seeing this on SNL https://t.co/9qIPdpRynb — Summer Brennan 🌈 (@summerbrennan) June 9, 2021

4.

SOMEONE PLEASE HELP, I AM FULLY VACCINATED AND I HAVE BEEN STUCK TO MY REFRIGERATOR FOR THE PAST TWO MONTHS https://t.co/T9R7QU41e3 — Jennifer Fully Vaccinated Peebles (@jpeebles) June 9, 2021

5.

Me suction cupping a dildo onto my forehead: SEE? CAN ANYONE EXPLAIN THIS? IT'S THE VACCINES. https://t.co/cHrW3KmHB9 — Mia Moore 🏳️‍🌈 (@StopTweetingMia) June 9, 2021

6.

7.

The fact that no one in the crowd screamed "WITCH!" just proves how far we've come in the last 320-years imo https://t.co/YGNpTMN6Ud — Jeff Wiser (@OutfieldGrass24) June 9, 2021

8.

Days since Ohio has been a national embarrassment: 0 We are all the lady in the blue shirt. https://t.co/Qf8iJLrJy8 — Bryan Wood (@bryanwx) June 9, 2021

Let’s take a closer look at the lady in the blue shirt.

Those are absolutely the correct faces to make during that testimony.

For the absence of doubt ...

It’s sweat. Sweat makes it stick. That’s all it is. That explains it. I have a BFA in theater. Even I know this. https://t.co/B1I4wpQZmx — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 9, 2021

READ MORE

This anti-vaxxer’s health tip wasn’t the zinger they thought

Source Tyler Buchanan Image Screengrab