This attempt to prove vaccines make you magnetic went as well as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 10th, 2021

Over the last few days, Ohio lawmakers have been holding a House Health Committee hearing on the Vaccine Choice Bill, which would allow people who choose not to be vaccinated to keep their status private.

Among the testimonies given on Wednesday was this, from Sherri Tenpenny – an actual doctor who now peddles conspiracy theories – claiming that vaccination *checks notes* turns people magnetic and connects them to 5G.

Her testimony got the reactions you’d expect.

But the entertainment was far from over.

Having heard from Dr. Conspiracy, spectators – and lawmakers – were in for a treat from Joanna Overholt – a registered nurse, who stepped up to prove the magnetism allegation.

Can we just take a moment to ask what the hell is going on with the medical professions in the US?

Obviously, Nurse Overholt’s cringeworthy performance came in for some heavy-duty mockery, and these were our favourite takedowns.

Let’s take a closer look at the lady in the blue shirt.

Those are absolutely the correct faces to make during that testimony.

For the absence of doubt ...

Source Tyler Buchanan Image Screengrab

