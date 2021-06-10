This hijack of the Take Off Your Mask hashtag turned the message on its head

Twitter

As England holds its breath waiting for the government to decide whether to ditch Covid-19 regulations on the 21st of June, some sceptics set up a hashtag urging people to take matters into their own hands on that date.

It started with brains trust creations like this.

And this.

You get the picture. But Twitter had other ideas for the hashtag, and these tweets carried a very different message.

1.

Nice to see #TakeOffYourMask trending because the people who say current generations are too sensitive are, after 15 months, still shitting themselves in public because they have to wear a bit of fabric over their mouths when they go to the shops. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 8, 2021

2.

Just had confirmation of who started this hashtag.#TakeOffYourMask pic.twitter.com/OGoJUVoyjT — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 8, 2021

3.

#TakeOffYourMask – I’ll take mine off when people learn what personal fucking space is. — Kelly Jackson | It’s More Fun In Your 30s (@Kelly_Jackson88) June 8, 2021

4.

#TakeOffYourMask I got a better idea… keep it on so we don't have to hear you idiots speak — Katarina 🏳️‍⚧️ (@smelly_katarina) June 8, 2021

5.

#TakeOffYourMask I will take it off when I wish to, not when some clowns on social media tell me to. Quite frankly wearing it for 5-10 mins when i'm in a shop is no issue whatsoever and I have asthma. — Newbie Coder (@newbiecoding) June 8, 2021

6.

To the two guys who were behind me on the train down to London, who came on with masks, but clearly took them off as soon as they sat down, and put them back on to leave the train, AND coughed several times throughout….#tAKeoFfYoUrmasK pic.twitter.com/SfR2xs0d3q — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 8, 2021

7.

Well, I'm not a sheep, a bedwetter or indoctrinated!

I'll be wearing a f'ing mask for the foreseeable future! Why? I'm not an idiot, I do give a damn about others and, therefore, I'm not a selfish anal sphincter!#TakeOffYourMask — BaldyBane💙🌹😷🇵🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 (@bane_baldy) June 8, 2021

8.

#TakeOffYourMask if you want to make lockdown 4 a necessity. I'm so tired of you clowns pretending your GCSE pass in biology qualifies you to comment on pandemic prevention measures. stop bitching about the scientific advice, go complain about the government never following it — 30 Jade Crowned Mammoths (@30Crowned) June 8, 2021

9.

I am perfectly content not to exercise my freedom to spray strangers with micro particles of my spittle during a pandemic. In fact, my mask is gonna be back next winter, regardless. I've loved not catching colds and not being told to smile by random men. #TakeOffYourMask — Judi #BlackLivesMatter Doodlecat🩲🟨🟥🇵🇸 (@JudiDoodlecat) June 8, 2021

10.

We're being told to #TakeOffYourMask

My response

1. No, it keeps me and those around me safe.

2. It's none of your business what I wear. — Unicorn 3.5% 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@LenoreSimson) June 8, 2021

11.

112k covid deaths in the UK & cases doubled since 31st May & people are tweeting that everyone should #takeoffyourmask on the 21st June when restrictions on social contact will be lifted and THIS IS WHY WE'LL BE IN A PANDEMIC FOREVER just wear the damn mask — Help. It's again. (@TheEmmelineMay) June 8, 2021

12.

Not had a cough or cold in months, not had to endure other peoples stale body odour or bad breath. I’ve got quite used to my mask and enjoying my personal social space #TakeOffYourMask — mick jones (@mickjones1) June 8, 2021

The hashtag served another purpose – that of timeline cleansing.

Love the hashtag #TakeOffYourMask Every now and then, you can follow an hastag, and mute an whole load of dip shits in a matter of minutes – not to be heard of again! Improve your twitter experience. — Jonathan (@Leedsjohnlufc) June 8, 2021

