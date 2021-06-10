Twitter

This hijack of the Take Off Your Mask hashtag turned the message on its head

Poke Staff. Updated June 10th, 2021

As England holds its breath waiting for the government to decide whether to ditch Covid-19 regulations on the 21st of June, some sceptics set up a hashtag urging people to take matters into their own hands on that date.

It started with brains trust creations like this.

And this.

You get the picture. But Twitter had other ideas for the hashtag, and these tweets carried a very different message.

The hashtag served another purpose – that of timeline cleansing.

