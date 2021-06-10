Twitter threw some epic shade at the partial eclipse – 12 shining examples

Twitter

Sky watchers – the blue/grey thing above our heads, not the broadcaster – have been treated to an annular or partial eclipse of the Sun, varying according to where they were at the time.

The Moon passed between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most of it for some areas, creating a ‘ring of fire, and ‘taking a bite’ out of it in other areas.

This was the view from Canada.

the best I got for the Annular Eclipse from Iqaluit pic.twitter.com/Tm6l5UJ7nG — Vinnie Karetak ❄ (@arviamiut) June 10, 2021

And from London.

The Sun and the Moon – just peeped through the clod over North #london #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/uqQy7i3t0N — Jeff Overs (@JeffOvers) June 10, 2021

Although, this was what a lot of us saw.

Stunning view of the eclipse as always pic.twitter.com/ZbMDQkIJBX — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 10, 2021

While some people tweeted the images they’d captured, or tried to, funny tweeters joked about the event.

We hope you enjoy these.

1.

Incredible photo of the partial eclipse I took with my solar telescope pic.twitter.com/wscLXEnXc9 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 10, 2021

2.

I looked at the eclipse through a colander as recommended.

Unrelated: what's good for getting pasta out of your hair? — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) June 10, 2021

3.

Gazing up at the awesome cosmic spectacle of a solar eclipse reminds you how insubstantial you are compared to whatever you just drove into. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 10, 2021

4.

a solar eclipse?? the day I’m getting butt vaccine? you can’t write this — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 10, 2021

5.

Been far too hot all week, the moment we have an eclipse to gawp at and all of a sudden the clouds roll in like Scar's taken over Pride fucking Rock — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 10, 2021

6.

If I were a two-million-trillion-trillion-tonne ball of nuclear fusion pumping out a corona at a heat of millions of degrees, I would simply not be defeated by a couple of thousand feet of cloud — Tom Freeman (@SnoozeInBrief) June 10, 2021

7.

For licensing enquiries about my amazing solar eclipse photo, please get in touch. #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/W7wDCQBqQn — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) June 10, 2021

8.

Normal sun – Clear sky

Normal sun – Clear sky

Normal sun – Clear sky

Normal sun – Clear sky

Normal sun – Clear sky

Normal sun – Clear sky

Normal sun – Clear sky

Normal sun – Clear sky

Normal sun – Clear sky

Normal sun – Clear sky

Solar eclipse – Cloudy as fuck — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 10, 2021

9.

DO NOT LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN, IT IS EXTREMELY SHY — A General Sense Of Foreboding (@Scriblit) June 10, 2021

10.

Don't see the point of eclipses, tbh. You can look at the sun any day, but suddenly it's interesting because there's LESS of it? — Sebas (@OhLookBirdies) June 10, 2021

11.

Rest of world: #SolarEclipse Ireland: Hi. What is sun? — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) June 10, 2021

12.

all you perverts, watching the Sun & Moon making out — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 10, 2021

In related news, thoughts and prayers go out to Bonnie Tyler’s notifications.

Notifications are blowing up.

*checks news*

Ah. There's an eclipse — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) June 10, 2021

Here’s just one reason why she’s an absolute legend.

Oh cool you saw the eclipse… did you sing Total Eclipse of the Heart with Bonnie Tyler On a cruise ship while the Eclipse happened? pic.twitter.com/nd8bf1uFqI — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 21, 2017

via Gfycat

