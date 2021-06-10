Twitter

Twitter threw some epic shade at the partial eclipse – 12 shining examples

Poke Staff. Updated June 10th, 2021

Sky watchers – the blue/grey thing above our heads, not the broadcaster – have been treated to an annular or partial eclipse of the Sun, varying according to where they were at the time.

The Moon passed between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most of it for some areas, creating a ‘ring of fire, and ‘taking a bite’ out of it in other areas.

This was the view from Canada.

And from London.

Although, this was what a lot of us saw.

While some people tweeted the images they’d captured, or tried to, funny tweeters joked about the event.

We hope you enjoy these.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

In related news, thoughts and prayers go out to Bonnie Tyler’s notifications.

Here’s just one reason why she’s an absolute legend.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

When watching people looking at the eclipse is more fun than the eclipse itself

Source Twitter Image Screengrab

More from the Poke