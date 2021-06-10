Cats go really well with Brutalist architecture – 17 purrfect examples
Three Architecture students from the University at Buffalo, Emily Battaglia, Madelaine Ong and Michaela Senay, have been combining the edginess of Brutalist architecture – those massive edifices of stark concrete – with the internet’s favourite obsession – cats.
We don’t know why, but it just works really well.
Here are some of the best examples we spotted on their Instagram account.
1. Library of Niagara Falls
2. Monument to Fallen Miners, Kosovo
3. Sainte Marie de la Tourette, Lyons
4. Tricorne Centre, Portsmouth
5. Wotruba Church, Vienna
6. U-House, Tokyo
7. Grand Central Water Tower, Johannesberg
8. Hayward Gallery, London
9. Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium, Takamatsu
