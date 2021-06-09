Simply 19 funny people doing very funny things

Pics

This should help take the edge off just a little bit, 19 people who did very funny things. Not only that, someone was there to capture the moment for posterity and share it on Reddit.

1. ‘I figured out you don’t actually have to assemble these things’

2. ‘My son drew this in 5th grade. Perhaps I’m biased but I thought it was clever and funny’



3. ‘Slip given out at one of my local bars if security kicks someone out’

4. ‘My fourth grader’s math homework. She said, “This way I didn’t even need to think about it.”’

5. ‘I put googly eyes on my VR glasses and let my grandparents try them out’

6. ‘I cancelled a call mid-presentation bc my 9yo told me water was running all over her bathroom floor …’



7. ‘Romance display at my local Barnes & Nobles. I probably laughed too loud’

8. ‘Each year my brother and I compete to give the hardest to open birthday gift. This year I’ve wrapped his gift in concrete’

9. ‘Hand sanitizer found at my chiropractor’s office’

10. ‘I think he made his point very clear’



