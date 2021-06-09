Twitter

Lee Hurst’s war-themed dig at vaccinations backfired spectacularly – 12 scorching burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 9th, 2021

Right-wing former TV comedian, Lee Hurst, is an anti-mask, anti-vax Brexiter, so he ticks all the boxes for the demographic most likely to bring up World War II to try and prove a point.

So, not many people will have been surprised to read this tweet.

We presume it was supposed to be some kind of ‘gotcha’ moment against young people going for vaccines. That’s not how it turned out, though.

We particularly enjoyed these takedowns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

And, it turned out, those soldiers were vaccinated too.

READ MORE

11 scathing reactions to Lee Hurst’s anti-mask supermarket strop

Source Lee Hurst Image Screengrab

More from the Poke