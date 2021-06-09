Lee Hurst’s war-themed dig at vaccinations backfired spectacularly – 12 scorching burns

Twitter

Right-wing former TV comedian, Lee Hurst, is an anti-mask, anti-vax Brexiter, so he ticks all the boxes for the demographic most likely to bring up World War II to try and prove a point.

So, not many people will have been surprised to read this tweet.

We presume it was supposed to be some kind of ‘gotcha’ moment against young people going for vaccines. That’s not how it turned out, though.

We particularly enjoyed these takedowns.

1.

looking forward to Lee Hurst's next impressive bit of philosophising and politicising.

1917 – young people are fighting in the trenches for freedom

2021 – there's a dead crow blocking my chimney — Robin Ince 💙 (@robinince) June 8, 2021

2.

1995: Lee Hurst on some shitty ITV rip-off of A Question of Sport 2021::Former comedian Lee Hurst less relevant than even poxy Laurence Fox pic.twitter.com/lRLC35CFRL — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 8, 2021

3.

1995-2021: bald man still has no career https://t.co/LD3HmCscmU — Rob (@Glitterbeard_) June 8, 2021

4.

1940: Alan Turing creates a computer to help beat the Nazis and saves lives 2021: Lee Hurst abuses a computer to create unfunny shit with false equivalences and risk lives pic.twitter.com/5jrYYEIC8l — Harry💙the💙Dirty💙Dog (@mpharrisonHarry) June 8, 2021

5.

Are we just making a shit timeline of stuff that’s happend with no connection? Ok

1990: young brits form Take that.

1997: young brits tune into teletubbies for the first time.

Wow this shit is easy AND unfunny. — David Pope (@DavidPope4) June 8, 2021

6.

1962: Young Brits queuing up to see the Beatles 2021: Young Brits queuing up to receive some needles share if you agree or if your family changes the locks on you every time you go to the shops https://t.co/FOwBATvZAx — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) June 8, 2021

7.

410 AD: Rome is sacked. 2021 AD: Me getting bored of Netflix. https://t.co/BYi8kL7HEd — Soroush (@Soroush1396) June 8, 2021

8.

'young people suck because they're not being conscripted to have their legs blown off in normandy' is the weirdest conservative joke format https://t.co/31E4ImB3Pf — wheels (@wheelswordsmith) June 8, 2021

9.

1940: no one knows who Lee Hurst is. 2021: no one knows who Lee Hurst is. — Bonzo Dog (@Bonzodog747) June 8, 2021

10.

1940: Lee Hurst doesn’t exist, which is just as well because WW2 is bad enough, already. 2021: Lee Hurst does exist, which is sad, as Covid-19 also exists, and that is bad enough,already. — NeilMac2018 (@NeilMac2018) June 8, 2021

11.

or rather… 2021: Young Brits stayed home, lost income, paused life, now queue round the corner to get vaccinated for a virus that hardly affects them but will instead protect Lee’s generation for whom it does, and YOU’RE WELCOME. https://t.co/3oj47ekfo9 — James Graham (@mrJamesGraham) June 8, 2021

12.

1940: Young Brits wearing face masks when occasion called 2021: Young Brits wearing face masks when occasion called. Lee Hurst crying and moaning and refusing to wear face mask when occasion called https://t.co/QX3oPLs2TH — Jane💙💜 *woke Starmer bot* 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@JaneRemain) June 9, 2021

And, it turned out, those soldiers were vaccinated too.

What you mean like these soldiers lining up for vaccines Lee? pic.twitter.com/ehTER1VUF1 — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) June 8, 2021

