How would an Awfully British Last Day on Earth look? 19 perfect suggestions
The ever inventive @awfullybritish2 has come up with another poser for hashtag game fans with this –
It's the our last day on earth. What awfully Britishness would we end it with?
Let's play #AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth
Your hosts are @Cute_Cthulhu @MaidenWatford @ArthurFooksake
pic.twitter.com/9o9X4uK5Gw
— Awfully British #Tag (@awfullybritish2) June 6, 2021
What a happy little topic. Tweeters stepped up, and these were our favourites.
1.
Form an orderly queue to make sure no one dies before you#AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth pic.twitter.com/C3oPzpU0u1
— Nickey George (@GeorgeNickey) June 6, 2021
2.
Making sure you've got everything hoovered and tidies away just in case the neighbours pop in to say cheerio #AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth pic.twitter.com/E29Fy1eBtu
— Stuart (@Stu4739) June 6, 2021
3.
#AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth "Better take a brolly, just in case" pic.twitter.com/Sx05ZOvaVm
— Stig Jones (@AlanJon53947014) June 6, 2021
4.
everyone at once slap ur legs and say “right” before we all die <3 #AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth
— eilidh (@KTMRIDLEY) June 6, 2021
5.
Have one last drinking session with friends and celebrate everything you achieved in life #AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth pic.twitter.com/CvuAkzskBx
— Richard Pulsford (@RichardPulsford) June 6, 2021
6.
#AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth Put the clocks back so that we get an extra hour pic.twitter.com/5sNNgR0c3G
— Nightingale (@Nightin14797494) June 6, 2021
7.
Exchange your green shield stamps for a nuclear bunker. #AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth pic.twitter.com/FgtSr7nalF
— Kung-Fu Hamster (@1ClawPunch) June 6, 2021
8.
Well… It'll be good for the garden. #AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth pic.twitter.com/60FFHliP9k
— Robert Bros (@Smallbigface0) June 6, 2021
9.
"Ah, better go stick the kettle on then"#AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth pic.twitter.com/va40ViCKPh
— Valrin (Commissions Are Open) (@Valrin_Arts) June 7, 2021
