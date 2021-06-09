How would an Awfully British Last Day on Earth look? 19 perfect suggestions

Twitter

The ever inventive @awfullybritish2 has come up with another poser for hashtag game fans with this –

It's the our last day on earth. What awfully Britishness would we end it with?

Let's play #AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth

Your hosts are @Cute_Cthulhu @MaidenWatford @ArthurFooksake

pic.twitter.com/9o9X4uK5Gw — Awfully British #Tag (@awfullybritish2) June 6, 2021

What a happy little topic. Tweeters stepped up, and these were our favourites.

Form an orderly queue to make sure no one dies before you#AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth pic.twitter.com/C3oPzpU0u1 — Nickey George (@GeorgeNickey) June 6, 2021

Making sure you've got everything hoovered and tidies away just in case the neighbours pop in to say cheerio #AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth pic.twitter.com/E29Fy1eBtu — Stuart (@Stu4739) June 6, 2021

everyone at once slap ur legs and say “right” before we all die <3 #AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth — eilidh (@KTMRIDLEY) June 6, 2021

Have one last drinking session with friends and celebrate everything you achieved in life #AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth pic.twitter.com/CvuAkzskBx — Richard Pulsford (@RichardPulsford) June 6, 2021

#AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth Put the clocks back so that we get an extra hour pic.twitter.com/5sNNgR0c3G — Nightingale (@Nightin14797494) June 6, 2021

Exchange your green shield stamps for a nuclear bunker. #AwfullyBritishLastDayOnEarth pic.twitter.com/FgtSr7nalF — Kung-Fu Hamster (@1ClawPunch) June 6, 2021

