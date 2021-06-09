Anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist of the week

Science

The last year or so has bee a hotbed for anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories for reasons which we presumably don’t need to go into here.

And we’ve featured quite a few on these pages but we’re not sure we’ve come across one quite like this.

As you’ll see, it’s from a discussion about coronavirus in Ohio where it looks like some ‘expert’ witnesses are a bit more expert than others. Stick with it.

Testimony going off the rails now. Tenpenny is claiming there is metal in the vaccine that causes forks to stick to your forehead. She saw videos of it on the internet, you see Also promoting the 5G cell phone network vaccine theory. This is the anti-vaccine "expert witness" pic.twitter.com/sPpuAqmHba — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 8, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I got excited about this and tried to have a fork stick to my forehead. I now have a dirty fork that fell to the floor. — DamonWanKenobi (@damonwankenobi) June 8, 2021

I demand a vaccine do over, WHERE ARE MY MAGNETIC SUPERPOWERS https://t.co/SBORIfLkUK — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) June 9, 2021

I thought science had finally found a great solution to misplaced keys…but alas, mine wouldn’t attach to my body. Back to the drawing board! 🤡 — SB (@SB9) June 8, 2021

It's hard to describe the extent to which Ohio Statehouse discussions of COVID-19, vaccines & public health are dominated by misinformation + conspiracy theories We're now in Vaccines Cause Forks To Stick To Your Forehead territory…but it's been a year of this. Want examples? https://t.co/bJGcUa86r0 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 8, 2021

I got the vaccine and now I can bend spoons with my mind! pic.twitter.com/jwJ2Xe5Ehy — CK2049 (@ck2049) June 8, 2021

Source Twitter @Tylerjoelb