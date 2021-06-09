Videos

This anti-vax teacher’s accusation of ‘scientism’ will have you facepalming into next week

Poke Staff. Updated June 9th, 2021

Comedian, Walter Masterson, and content creator, Tommy Marcus, went to an anti-vax rally, specifically to troll the covidiots.

This exchange between Walter and a teacher from Manhattan looks set to go viral, and it’s easy to see why.

This person teaches children.

Scientism. Scientism. SCIENTISM!

This is what TikTok users have been saying about it.

He held in his exasperation a lot better than most people would have done.

As a bonus, here’s Walter leading a QAnon supporter in circles over the vaccine.

I went to the conference in Dallas last weekend.

The full video of Walter’s anti-vax trollfest is around 22 minutes and well worth watching, which you can do here.

