This anti-vax teacher’s accusation of ‘scientism’ will have you facepalming into next week
Comedian, Walter Masterson, and content creator, Tommy Marcus, went to an anti-vax rally, specifically to troll the covidiots.
This exchange between Walter and a teacher from Manhattan looks set to go viral, and it’s easy to see why.
@waltermasterson
This person teaches children.
Scientism. Scientism. SCIENTISM!
from Christian Bale GIFs via Gfycat
This is what TikTok users have been saying about it.
He held in his exasperation a lot better than most people would have done.
As a bonus, here’s Walter leading a QAnon supporter in circles over the vaccine.
@waltermasterson
I went to the conference in Dallas last weekend.
The full video of Walter’s anti-vax trollfest is around 22 minutes and well worth watching, which you can do here.
READ MORE
An anti-vaxxer’s smug meme earned them a takedown for the ages
Source Walter Masterson Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
How would an Awfully British Last Day on Earth look? 19 perfect suggestions
Lee Hurst’s war-themed dig at vaccinations backfired spectacularly – 12 scorching burns