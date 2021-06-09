This anti-vax teacher’s accusation of ‘scientism’ will have you facepalming into next week

Videos

Comedian, Walter Masterson, and content creator, Tommy Marcus, went to an anti-vax rally, specifically to troll the covidiots.

This exchange between Walter and a teacher from Manhattan looks set to go viral, and it’s easy to see why.

Scientism. Scientism. SCIENTISM!

This is what TikTok users have been saying about it.

He held in his exasperation a lot better than most people would have done.

As a bonus, here’s Walter leading a QAnon supporter in circles over the vaccine.

The full video of Walter’s anti-vax trollfest is around 22 minutes and well worth watching, which you can do here.

Source Walter Masterson Image Screengrab