Andrew Lloyd Webber said he’ll risk arrest to reopen his theatres – 9 on-song takedowns

As you’ll no doubt be aware, the government’s plan to fully relax all Covid restrictions on 21 June may not happen because of fears over variants and the rising number of cases.

And theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber is not happy at the prospect of having to keep his theatres shut any longer just because, you know, experts say it might save lives and stuff.

He’s so not happy, in fact, that he said he’d rather risk being arrested than not go ahead with his new production of Cinderella (previews begin on 25 June folks!) He’s what he told the Telegraph.

“We are going to open, come hell or high water … We will say: ‘come to the theatre and arrest us.’ “If the government ignore their own science, we have the mother of all legal cases against them. If Cinderella couldn’t open, we’d go, ‘Look, either we go to law about it or you’ll have to compensate us.”’

And these 9 takedowns all hit the right note.

1.

man said "i will *bravely* risk YOUR lives, you're welcome huns! ❤" https://t.co/14YHoPUCPo — tobes (@tobikyere) June 8, 2021

2.

If they didn't arrest Andrew Lloyd-Webber over Starlight Express, I doubt they'll take him in for breaking covid regulations. — Oonagh (@Okeating) June 9, 2021

3.

guys, i'm not convinced multimillionaire Andrew Lloyd Webber who flew back first class from the US specially to vote to take money away from lower-income workers has your best interests at heart. — Sarah 🇮🇹🌹#KilltheBill (@sazmeister88) June 8, 2021

4.

i support him. it's a big risk to reopen so quickly but overall it's worth it when you consider the economic and public health benefits of arresting andrew lloyd webber https://t.co/oQLY8LoK0Q — yuuko from nichijou (@headfallsoff) June 9, 2021

5.

Arresting Lloyd Webber for breaking lockdown would be like getting Al Capone for tax evasion. — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) June 9, 2021

6.

Was imagining the barricades going up on Shaftesbury Avenue and Andrew Lloyd Webber leading a rousing chorus of “Do you hear the people sing” and then I remembered that’s the one musical he didn’t write. pic.twitter.com/4hgx3JfTCs — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) June 9, 2021

7.

Andrew Lloyd Webber talking like he’s going to war. man isn’t even gonna be at the Box Office tearing tickets for all the non-socially distanced crowds LMAO. — tobes (@tobikyere) June 8, 2021

8.

about to audition for the police force just so i can be his arresting officer sorry https://t.co/wTOvqMc49B — raya (@intoanewlife) June 8, 2021

9.

how about instead of arresting him, he has to visit the homes of every single one of the 128,000 people who have died from Covid in the UK and explain to their family members why he thinks this is a good idea https://t.co/si5IU2PPNs — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) June 9, 2021

To conclude …

they might lock him up & throw away the key changes pic.twitter.com/t7UXWnDAgS — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 8, 2021

