This ToryBot sketch might just explain Matt Hancock

Poke Staff. Updated June 8th, 2021

We occasionally wonder whether the body language expert at Tory HQ is a Labour saboteur.

Remember this, for example?

This week’s Tory physical comedy hour comes to you courtesy of whatever Matt Hancock is doing in these photos –

Amongst all the funny comments about Zombie Hancock, we spotted this link to a hidden gem from last year.

Here it is in all its savage glory.

That answers some questions we wish it hadn’t – like what a Thatcher photo does to a Tory.

There are definitely a few Bullingdon 3.1s in the corridors of power.

We just won’t be able to get the ToryBot out of our heads when we next see or hear a minister being interviewed.

Matt Hancock Crying GIF from Matthancock GIFs

