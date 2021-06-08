This ToryBot sketch might just explain Matt Hancock
We occasionally wonder whether the body language expert at Tory HQ is a Labour saboteur.
Remember this, for example?
I expected more from Avengers: Infinity War, if I am honest. pic.twitter.com/xBTJFChKo1
— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) April 30, 2018
This week’s Tory physical comedy hour comes to you courtesy of whatever Matt Hancock is doing in these photos –
Where did he learn this? pic.twitter.com/q8z26yxOu1
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 7, 2021
Whilst I am on a Jane Austen kick. How about Pride and Prejudice and Matt Hancock? pic.twitter.com/xdzrSIy3s3
— Idol Scribblings (@IdolScribblings) June 7, 2021
Amongst all the funny comments about Zombie Hancock, we spotted this link to a hidden gem from last year.
A REAL LIFE TORYBOThttps://t.co/TnyjbSVWCv pic.twitter.com/44QpsV4Dtf
— 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) June 7, 2021
Here it is in all its savage glory.
That answers some questions we wish it hadn’t – like what a Thatcher photo does to a Tory.
There are definitely a few Bullingdon 3.1s in the corridors of power.
Absolutely brilliant!! Must watch https://t.co/fyIDrivuQ3
— MindYourWildlifeManors (@mindyourwildli3) June 7, 2021
Emotionless walking.
— ️️ (@Teaselhead) June 7, 2021
So far ahead of their time….this from a year ago with pictures from today! https://t.co/dTLfQ66FcR
— Stuart (@StuartofLeeds) June 7, 2021
We just won’t be able to get the ToryBot out of our heads when we next see or hear a minister being interviewed.
