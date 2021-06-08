This TikTok sketch hilariously shows why you should never underestimate grandmas
Mauritian TikToker Dilkash Dhany Ramnauth, or @Tizilwa, went all-out to create this funny sketch about his grandma’s legacy.
@tizilwa
Thanks grandma 😶 ##funny ##tizilwa ##mauritius ##viral ##humor ##fyp ##trending ##foryou ##tiktok ##foryoupage ##comedy ##xyzbca ##mru ##like ##fypシ ##treasure ##fy
Looks like Grandma’s legacy is a sense of humour. Here’s what TikTok users had to say about it.
When it was shared on Reddit, someone had the perfect description.
It’s basically tomb raider with a non violent twist.
READ MORE
We just can’t stop watching this TikToker hilariously narrating Christmas hack videos
Source @Tizilwa Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
14 of the very best ‘cakes with threatening auras’
There’s nothing respectful about this influencer’s early morning Aretha Franklin cover