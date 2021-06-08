This TikTok sketch hilariously shows why you should never underestimate grandmas

Videos

Mauritian TikToker Dilkash Dhany Ramnauth, or @Tizilwa, went all-out to create this funny sketch about his grandma’s legacy.

Looks like Grandma’s legacy is a sense of humour. Here’s what TikTok users had to say about it.

When it was shared on Reddit, someone had the perfect description.

It’s basically tomb raider with a non violent twist.

