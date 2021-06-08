There’s nothing respectful about this influencer’s early morning Aretha Franklin cover
The @influencersinthewild TikTok and Instagram accounts show another side to the unreasonably slick posts we scroll past on social media, while tutting and muttering “fake”.
It’s things like this trio of dancers, submitted by @peter_g_32.
@influencersinthewild
Nature is healing ##influencersinthewild ##travel ##hawaii ##TeamUSATryout ##fyp ##foryou ##fyppp
♬ The Powerpuff Girls Main Theme (From “The Powerpuff Girls”) – Geek Music
And this guy – who clearly never skips arms day.
@influencersinthewild
Premium OnlyMans content ##influencersinthewild ##muscleman ##fitness ##fyp ##SkipTheRinse ##models
In a recent clip, shared with @influencersinthewild by @ericamaren, we see – and, unfortunately, hear – someone making a video of themselves belting out Aretha Franklin’s hit, Respect, at – reportedly – seven in the morning.
@influencersinthewild
The absolute irony of her screaming about R-E-S-P-E-C-T at 7 am ##influencersinthewild ##losangeles ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##conjuringhorror
C-R-I-N-G-E-Y.
TikTok users weren’t impressed.
The only reasonable conclusion? This.
To clear your mind of that, here’s the original and best.
@influencersinthewild
