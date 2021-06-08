Videos

There’s nothing respectful about this influencer’s early morning Aretha Franklin cover

Poke Staff. Updated June 8th, 2021

The @influencersinthewild TikTok and Instagram accounts show another side to the unreasonably slick posts we scroll past on social media, while tutting and muttering “fake”.

It’s things like this trio of dancers, submitted by @peter_g_32.

@influencersinthewild

Nature is healing ##influencersinthewild ##travel ##hawaii ##TeamUSATryout ##fyp ##foryou ##fyppp

♬ The Powerpuff Girls Main Theme (From “The Powerpuff Girls”) – Geek Music

And this guy – who clearly never skips arms day.

@influencersinthewild

Premium OnlyMans content ##influencersinthewild ##muscleman ##fitness ##fyp ##SkipTheRinse ##models

♬ Wicked Game – Chris Isaak

In a recent clip, shared with @influencersinthewild by @ericamaren, we see – and, unfortunately, hear – someone making a video of themselves belting out Aretha Franklin’s hit, Respect, at – reportedly – seven in the morning.

@influencersinthewild

The absolute irony of her screaming about R-E-S-P-E-C-T at 7 am ##influencersinthewild ##losangeles ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##conjuringhorror

♬ original sound – Influencersinthewild

C-R-I-N-G-E-Y.

TikTok users weren’t impressed.

The only reasonable conclusion? This.

To clear your mind of that, here’s the original and best.

READ MORE

This ‘influencer’ promised more exposure and ended up burnt to a crisp

Source @influencersinthewild Image Screengrab

More from the Poke