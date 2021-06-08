There’s nothing respectful about this influencer’s early morning Aretha Franklin cover

Videos

The @influencersinthewild TikTok and Instagram accounts show another side to the unreasonably slick posts we scroll past on social media, while tutting and muttering “fake”.

It’s things like this trio of dancers, submitted by @peter_g_32.

And this guy – who clearly never skips arms day.

In a recent clip, shared with @influencersinthewild by @ericamaren, we see – and, unfortunately, hear – someone making a video of themselves belting out Aretha Franklin’s hit, Respect, at – reportedly – seven in the morning.

C-R-I-N-G-E-Y.

TikTok users weren’t impressed.

The only reasonable conclusion? This.

To clear your mind of that, here’s the original and best.

READ MORE

This ‘influencer’ promised more exposure and ended up burnt to a crisp

Source @influencersinthewild Image Screengrab