Iceland wants your summer themed jokes for its lolly stick competition!

Sponsored

Remember jokes on ice lolly sticks? Yeah it’s been a while. It feels like decades in fact, so supermarket Iceland have decided to bring them back and want your help in reviving the much-loved summer custom.

If you’ve got a funny bone and think you can come up with an original family friendly summer themed joke, then this just could be your chance!

All you need to do is tweet @icelandfoods with your scorchingly funny summer-themed joke using #IcelandLollyStickJokes from your personal Twitter account.

The winning joke will receive £250 in Iceland vouchers, a chest freezer FULL of Barratt ice cream lollies and have their joke immortalised on Barratts ice cream lolly sticks.

Nine runners up will also have their jokes featured on Barratts ice cream lolly sticks and receive a £50 Iceland voucher.

Get those jokes in as soon as popsicle as the competition closes at 11.59pm on Sunday 20th June 2021.

Full terms here: Iceland.co.uk/terms.

Good luck and don’t forget to make those jokes icy cool!