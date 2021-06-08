Our 17 favourite funny responses to Matt Hancock’s latest weird walk
Matt Hancock has long had a reputation for being physically awkward. Here’s some of the evidence.
Matt Hancock being totally normal with a woman. pic.twitter.com/REmT3d4we5
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) December 11, 2019
Why does Matt Hancock sit down like Woody in Toy Story when a human enters the room pic.twitter.com/uJOrAWJiTU
— Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 17, 2020
Pre-dawn start visiting NHS upgrades across Yorkshire pic.twitter.com/FOv3u69ghH
— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 8, 2019
There’s a lot more, but we wanted to draw your attention to this tweet by Business Insider’s Adam Bienkov.
Where did he learn this? pic.twitter.com/q8z26yxOu1
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 7, 2021
from Charlie Day GIFs via Gfycat
Twitter did its thing – and its thing was spectacular.
1.
"Matt we need you to seem more human"
"What if I walk like this"
"Why would you do that"
"Human walk"
"Its not a human walk"
"Walk like you're riding an invisible horse"
"Why would anyone do that" pic.twitter.com/3jNPy8fOjO
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 7, 2021
2.
Don’t want to alarm anybody but the man charged with keeping everyone not dead is currently walking around Westminster practicing blending in with zombies pic.twitter.com/P3UkBtQUS2
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 7, 2021
3.
ZOMBIE INVASION ON DOWNING STREET!!!
False alarm, it’s just Hancock being weird. pic.twitter.com/fe03cYnX8f
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 7, 2021
4.
Lost his buzzard again. pic.twitter.com/45xmQWzrG4
— cluedont (@cluedont) June 7, 2021
5.
He’s got the lying down pat, now he just needs to perfect Pinocchio’s walk pic.twitter.com/oAInGiK0iR
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) June 7, 2021
6.
Must give contract to neighbour!
Must give contract to neighbour!!!
MUST GIVE CONTRAACT TOO NEIGHBOURRRR
Bzzt pic.twitter.com/5gtQDgezFb
— trouteyes (@trouteyes) June 8, 2021
7.
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 7, 2021
8.
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Hancock pictured struggling in his ‘How to walk like a human’ lessons pic.twitter.com/qaKQDZPPEo
— Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) June 8, 2021
