Our 17 favourite funny responses to Matt Hancock’s latest weird walk

Matt Hancock has long had a reputation for being physically awkward. Here’s some of the evidence.

Matt Hancock being totally normal with a woman. pic.twitter.com/REmT3d4we5 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) December 11, 2019

Why does Matt Hancock sit down like Woody in Toy Story when a human enters the room pic.twitter.com/uJOrAWJiTU — Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 17, 2020

Pre-dawn start visiting NHS upgrades across Yorkshire pic.twitter.com/FOv3u69ghH — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 8, 2019

There’s a lot more, but we wanted to draw your attention to this tweet by Business Insider’s Adam Bienkov.

Where did he learn this? pic.twitter.com/q8z26yxOu1 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 7, 2021

Twitter did its thing – and its thing was spectacular.

"Matt we need you to seem more human"

"What if I walk like this"

"Why would you do that"

"Human walk"

"Its not a human walk"

"Walk like you're riding an invisible horse"

"Why would anyone do that" pic.twitter.com/3jNPy8fOjO — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 7, 2021

Don’t want to alarm anybody but the man charged with keeping everyone not dead is currently walking around Westminster practicing blending in with zombies pic.twitter.com/P3UkBtQUS2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 7, 2021

ZOMBIE INVASION ON DOWNING STREET!!!

False alarm, it’s just Hancock being weird. pic.twitter.com/fe03cYnX8f — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 7, 2021

He’s got the lying down pat, now he just needs to perfect Pinocchio’s walk pic.twitter.com/oAInGiK0iR — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) June 7, 2021

Must give contract to neighbour!

Must give contract to neighbour!!!

MUST GIVE CONTRAACT TOO NEIGHBOURRRR

Bzzt pic.twitter.com/5gtQDgezFb — trouteyes (@trouteyes) June 8, 2021

