Edgar Wright wins comeback of the day
The fabulous director Edgar Wright had the best response to this not entirely flattering review of Shaun of the Dead.
Cue Wright.
In my defence, I tried to reduce the amount of Brits by having most of them eaten in the movie. pic.twitter.com/Zia2ZL0VJp
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 7, 2021
Killer.
Source Twitter @edgarwright
More from the Poke
Pics
Our 17 favourite funny responses to Matt Hancock’s latest weird walk
Life
This tale of a job interview gone epically wrong had people in horrified hysterics