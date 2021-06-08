Edgar Wright wins comeback of the day

Twitter

The fabulous director Edgar Wright had the best response to this not entirely flattering review of Shaun of the Dead.

Cue Wright.

In my defence, I tried to reduce the amount of Brits by having most of them eaten in the movie. pic.twitter.com/Zia2ZL0VJp — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 7, 2021

Killer.

Source Twitter @edgarwright