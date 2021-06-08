14 of the very best ‘cakes with threatening auras’
We’re always open to finding out more about cakes – in particular, how they taste, but also what interesting new treatments people are giving them.
It’s not that long since there was a craze for hyperrealism – like this.
We’re not sure that cakes are suitable to be served deconstructed.
Happy 25th Birthday IKEA!
Here's your Cake.x pic.twitter.com/JG7NvF55tY
— Masai Graham (@MasaiGraham) January 25, 2016
And they can always simply go wrong – no matter who you are.
Find someone who looks at you like Daisy Ridley looks at her toilet cake. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/jS5vuHOJ0P
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021
The ‘Cakes With Threatening Auras’ Twitter account finds cakes that – well – have threatening auras. It’s a ‘does what it says on the tin’ sort of thing, only the tin is an 8-inch round springform cake tin.
The description is not wrong.
1.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) February 13, 2021
2.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) February 14, 2021
3.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) May 21, 2021
4.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) January 30, 2021
5.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) January 29, 2021
6.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) November 28, 2020
7.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) July 16, 2020
8.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) November 16, 2020
9.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) December 26, 2020
10.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) June 4, 2021
11.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) July 11, 2020
12.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) July 7, 2020
13.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) May 23, 2020
14.
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) May 8, 2020
Like all the best accounts, they don’t let an over-strict adherence to the main theme spoil the opportunity for a good tweet, like this Subway sandwich with a positively illegal amount of mayonnaise.
man pic.twitter.com/H02CRXHxp2
— cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) April 6, 2021
Hard pass, thanks.
Source @threateningcake Image @threateningcake
