14 of the very best ‘cakes with threatening auras’

Poke Staff. Updated June 8th, 2021

We’re always open to finding out more about cakes – in particular, how they taste, but also what interesting new treatments people are giving them.

It’s not that long since there was a craze for hyperrealism – like this.


We’re not sure that cakes are suitable to be served deconstructed.

And they can always simply go wrong – no matter who you are.

The ‘Cakes With Threatening Auras’ Twitter account finds cakes that – well – have threatening auras. It’s a ‘does what it says on the tin’ sort of thing, only the tin is an 8-inch round springform cake tin.

The description is not wrong.

Like all the best accounts, they don’t let an over-strict adherence to the main theme spoil the opportunity for a good tweet, like this Subway sandwich with a positively illegal amount of mayonnaise.

Hard pass, thanks.

This woman made her own ‘selfie’ cake and it’s ingenious and terrifying in equal measure

