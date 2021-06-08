14 of the very best ‘cakes with threatening auras’

Pics

We’re always open to finding out more about cakes – in particular, how they taste, but also what interesting new treatments people are giving them.

It’s not that long since there was a craze for hyperrealism – like this.



Via

We’re not sure that cakes are suitable to be served deconstructed.

Happy 25th Birthday IKEA!

Here's your Cake.x pic.twitter.com/JG7NvF55tY — Masai Graham (@MasaiGraham) January 25, 2016

And they can always simply go wrong – no matter who you are.

Find someone who looks at you like Daisy Ridley looks at her toilet cake. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/jS5vuHOJ0P — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

The ‘Cakes With Threatening Auras’ Twitter account finds cakes that – well – have threatening auras. It’s a ‘does what it says on the tin’ sort of thing, only the tin is an 8-inch round springform cake tin.

The description is not wrong.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Like all the best accounts, they don’t let an over-strict adherence to the main theme spoil the opportunity for a good tweet, like this Subway sandwich with a positively illegal amount of mayonnaise.

man pic.twitter.com/H02CRXHxp2 — cakes with threatening auras (@threateningcake) April 6, 2021

Hard pass, thanks.

