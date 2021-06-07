Our 17 favourite takedowns of Trump’s trousers – not like that
When Donald Trump faced the North Carolina Republican Party for their State Convention, his speech was a lot like his Twitter account before the ban – petulant finger-pointing, outrageous claims and a general air of angry victimhood.
When Twitter spotted a clip of the event, talk was far less about the content than the former president’s pants, and no – they weren’t on fire.
Hey @MysterySolvent, what’s up with Trumps pants? #TrumpSpeech #trump #wtf #greenville #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/omSdpgl2C2
— AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) June 6, 2021
Holy shit, Trump gave that speech today wearing his pants on backwards. Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/iqMvdY3Fxi
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) June 6, 2021
Spoiler alert – they weren’t actually on backwards, although they were bulging alarmingly – a fact on which we’d rather not dwell – but the jokes were far too good to keep zipped away.
1.
Just incredible that at no point did he go “huh something’s a little off here” as he zipped himself up on the ass
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2021
2.
"Hey big boy, are you happy to see me or did you fart forwards?" https://t.co/qJVxR6BcTq
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 6, 2021
3.
Donald Trump has evidently been put on the no fly list pic.twitter.com/vl7dM2L9Ug
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 6, 2021
4.
He'll do anything to attract attention
Meanwhile his supporters like to believe that it's Biden who is losing it https://t.co/ZTyD0mjfSN
— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 6, 2021
5.
Same energy #trumptrousers #trumppants pic.twitter.com/rStDudMO0g
— Glen Chisholm (@glenchisholm) June 6, 2021
6.
Here’s what Trump’s doing now. His new reality show “Donald Wears Your Troosers”. The pantless ex-president has five minutes to break into a stranger’s house & steal their trousers https://t.co/0x7yR8FgpO
— Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) June 6, 2021
7.
well if it isn't my old friend mr mctrump, with a zip on a butt and his groin on the rump
— Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) June 6, 2021
8.
Trump wearing his trousers back to front. This wasn't a mistake, he pissed himself and didn't have any spare trousers #Trumppants #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/cY1XRcKneS
— Arkerjames (@Arkerjames1) June 6, 2021
