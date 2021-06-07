Our 17 favourite takedowns of Trump’s trousers – not like that

News

When Donald Trump faced the North Carolina Republican Party for their State Convention, his speech was a lot like his Twitter account before the ban – petulant finger-pointing, outrageous claims and a general air of angry victimhood.

When Twitter spotted a clip of the event, talk was far less about the content than the former president’s pants, and no – they weren’t on fire.

Holy shit, Trump gave that speech today wearing his pants on backwards. Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/iqMvdY3Fxi — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 6, 2021

Spoiler alert – they weren’t actually on backwards, although they were bulging alarmingly – a fact on which we’d rather not dwell – but the jokes were far too good to keep zipped away.

Just incredible that at no point did he go “huh something’s a little off here” as he zipped himself up on the ass — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2021

"Hey big boy, are you happy to see me or did you fart forwards?" https://t.co/qJVxR6BcTq — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 6, 2021

Donald Trump has evidently been put on the no fly list pic.twitter.com/vl7dM2L9Ug — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 6, 2021

He'll do anything to attract attention Meanwhile his supporters like to believe that it's Biden who is losing it https://t.co/ZTyD0mjfSN — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 6, 2021

Here’s what Trump’s doing now. His new reality show “Donald Wears Your Troosers”. The pantless ex-president has five minutes to break into a stranger’s house & steal their trousers https://t.co/0x7yR8FgpO — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) June 6, 2021

well if it isn't my old friend mr mctrump, with a zip on a butt and his groin on the rump — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) June 6, 2021

