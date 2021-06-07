This spectator hilariously struggling with his mac was the best thing at the cricket
It wasn’t an overly exciting finish to England’s first Test cricket match against New Zealand.
So much so that very possibly the most entertaining moment came courtesy of this spectator who was struggling to put his raincoat on right.
It’s 90 seconds very well spent.
I DARE YOU TO WATCH ALL 90 SECONDS OF THIS AND NOT SMILE
😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/F8A9ZHH3OJ
— Runningflyhalf (@Runningflyhalf) June 6, 2021
Brilliant.
😹 finally something made me smile today.
— Letshego Mogoere (@YolandaMogoere) June 6, 2021
The ability to laugh at ourselves is amazing. . .
— Musa Ngcobo. . . (@phopzin) June 6, 2021
Absolutely brilliant! Love how everyone cheers for him at the end!
— Kitty (@kitzluvs) June 6, 2021
READ MORE
When you ask a woman in the crowd to give you a wave and she does something else
Source Twitter @Runningflyhalf
More from the Poke
The Daily Mail said there were ‘no go areas’ for white people in Britain and was schooled into next year
Homophobes took their bigotry out on a small bakery and the result was pretty sweet