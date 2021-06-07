This spectator hilariously struggling with his mac was the best thing at the cricket

Sport

It wasn’t an overly exciting finish to England’s first Test cricket match against New Zealand.

So much so that very possibly the most entertaining moment came courtesy of this spectator who was struggling to put his raincoat on right.

It’s 90 seconds very well spent.

I DARE YOU TO WATCH ALL 90 SECONDS OF THIS AND NOT SMILE 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/F8A9ZHH3OJ — Runningflyhalf (@Runningflyhalf) June 6, 2021

Brilliant.

😹 finally something made me smile today. — Letshego Mogoere (@YolandaMogoere) June 6, 2021

The ability to laugh at ourselves is amazing. . . — Musa Ngcobo. . . (@phopzin) June 6, 2021

Absolutely brilliant! Love how everyone cheers for him at the end! — Kitty (@kitzluvs) June 6, 2021

