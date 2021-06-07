Sport

This spectator hilariously struggling with his mac was the best thing at the cricket

John Plunkett. Updated June 7th, 2021

It wasn’t an overly exciting finish to England’s first Test cricket match against New Zealand.

So much so that very possibly the most entertaining moment came courtesy of this spectator who was struggling to put his raincoat on right.

It’s 90 seconds very well spent.

Brilliant.

READ MORE

When you ask a woman in the crowd to give you a wave and she does something else

Source Twitter @Runningflyhalf

More from the Poke