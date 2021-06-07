The Daily Mail published these articles 3 weeks apart about the same place and it’s simply perfect

Weird World

As you may already have seen today, the Daily Mail has been coming in for no end of mockery after publishing a list of British towns which are apparently ‘no go areas for white people’.

One of the areas highlighted which generated the most mockery was the Manchester suburb of Didsbury.

Of all the rich multi-cultural areas of Manchester they could try to suggest was a no white area, the Daily Mail opt for Didsbury. DIDSBURY pic.twitter.com/tL4zTG5iSF — David Scott (@arghkid) June 5, 2021

Hahahaha just caught up with the Daily Mail piece making out Didsbury is a no-go zone for white people — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) June 5, 2021

But best of all was this, highlighted by @TheRstott on Twitter, pointing to another Mail Online article just three weeks previously.

Hi @DailyMailUK I’m confused… Is Didsbury a “no go area” or a “Hotspot” house hunters? The articles are 3 weeks apart…. pic.twitter.com/R5yg427wbd — Richard Stott – Watch My Special (@TheRstott) June 6, 2021

Here it is in close-up.



And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

If people think it's a no go area the house prices will go down. Perfect for those looking to buy. — mark mark (@markrocks6) June 6, 2021

Not even the daily mail could shake the foundations of the Didsbury housing market — Emu Hp (@EmuHp) June 6, 2021

😂😂😂Didsbury is so posh it has a shop solely dedicated to Cheese for goodness sakes. The only intimidation is the looks of ‘you look like a possible outsider and might affect my house price’ from people that own homes there. Just kidding they are lovely. — Andrew Aspinall (@AndrewAspinal10) June 6, 2021

Little bit gutted they didn't use the same photo for both… — Jez Wyke (@jezwyke) June 6, 2021

Someone in the Daily Mail office wants to buy a house in Didsbury, but doesn’t want to pay the asking price! — Robert Sillitoe (@robertsillitoe) June 6, 2021

Source Twitter @TheRstott