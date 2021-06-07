Weird World

The Daily Mail published these articles 3 weeks apart about the same place and it’s simply perfect

John Plunkett. Updated June 7th, 2021

As you may already have seen today, the Daily Mail has been coming in for no end of mockery after publishing a list of British towns which are apparently ‘no go areas for white people’.

One of the areas highlighted which generated the most mockery was the Manchester suburb of Didsbury.

But best of all was this, highlighted by @TheRstott on Twitter, pointing to another Mail Online article just three weeks previously.

Here it is in close-up.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @TheRstott

