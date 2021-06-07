The Sussexes named their new daughter Lilibet Diana and reactions were mixed – 12 jewels in the crown

News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have become parents to a baby girl – a little sister for Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announce the birth of their second child – daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor https://t.co/ciov37nJbP — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 6, 2021

Lilibet was the nickname of the Queen, based on her attempts to pronounce ‘Elizabeth’ when she was little, and Diana, is after the late Princess of Wales.

There were floods of congratulations online, including from the official Twitter accounts of the Royal Family.

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2021

Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana 🎊 Wishing them all well at this special time. pic.twitter.com/ucJZIm2kqH — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 6, 2021

Congratulations #HarryandMeghan on the birth of Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on Friday. #DukeandDuchessofSussex. Beautiful name! — Prof Kate Williams 💙 (@KateWilliamsme) June 6, 2021

As we could all have predicted, not everybody was happy about the name, like – but certainly not limited to – this guy.

That viewpoint didn’t impress many people.

If you're trolling a newborn baby you should probably switch your internet off and a have a deep breath of air and a hard think about your life choices. Lilibet is a gorgeous name. I hope she grows up to have a long, happy, healthy life. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 6, 2021

These people aren’t mad Harry used Lilibet after potentially upsetting the Queen. They’re angry a name associated with their Queen is on a black baby. That’s all. It’s not deeper than that. — Chimene Suleyman (@chimenesuleyman) June 7, 2021

I see Meghan and Harry have given birth to a healthy baby girl, which means people who are racist for attention will be having an absolute field day. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 6, 2021

As ever, Twitter had a few thoughts on the trending topic, and a lot of them involved Piers Morgan. Can’t think why.

Congrats to Lilibet for being the first baby to be born in that family without 20 extremely strange pensioners in Union Jack party hats camping outside like it has anything to do with them — A General Sense Of Foreboding (@Scriblit) June 6, 2021

Harry and Meghan's daughter's less than a day old but she already has a level of maturity that exceeds Piers Morgan's. — Sid (@HertsSid) June 6, 2021

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan on the birth of nascent rapper Lil Diana.#royalbaby — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) June 6, 2021

Hearing that he will not be invited to the little princess's christening, Piers Morgleficent begins to research sleep spells and spindles. — Seán Jones (@seanjonesqc) June 6, 2021

The Express right now: GUYS HOW DO WE SPIN THIS INTO A “MEGHAN HATES THE QUEEN” STORY? Our money is on something to do with spelling. #lilibet#HarryandMeghan — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) June 6, 2021

Lilibet are 100% sponsoring Stoke next season https://t.co/L1K91d91vB — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) June 6, 2021

Explaining the new royal baby's full name to my husband after watching The Crown #LilibetDiana pic.twitter.com/FwzS077YcD — Mallie (she/her) (@MallieRydzik) June 6, 2021

Piers Morgan trying to get the first article out about Meghan giving her own baby a name. pic.twitter.com/Ott4gitERT — Chimene Suleyman (@chimenesuleyman) June 7, 2021

Congratulations to Piers Morgan on the arrival of a new excuse to be weird about Meghan Markle, who has given birth. The baby weighs around 150lbs and is 56 years old. Meghan and her child are fine. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 6, 2021

Lilibet is an EXTREMELY "in the line of succession for the British throne but will absolutely never be monarch" name. — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) June 6, 2021

piers morgan is currently researching all historic languages from now back to when dinosaurs walked the earth to prove “lilibet” translates to “fuck the queen” — ︎joe (@jxeker) June 6, 2021

The very talented @christhebarker had a prediction.

Lo and behold –

In case you were wondering …

To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby, I am respecting her parents' constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 6, 2021

Source BBC News Image Screengrab