The Sussexes named their new daughter Lilibet Diana and reactions were mixed – 12 jewels in the crown

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 7th, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have become parents to a baby girl – a little sister for Archie.

Lilibet was the nickname of the Queen, based on her attempts to pronounce ‘Elizabeth’ when she was little, and Diana, is after the late Princess of Wales.

There were floods of congratulations online, including from the official Twitter accounts of the Royal Family.

As we could all have predicted, not everybody was happy about the name, like – but certainly not limited to – this guy.

That viewpoint didn’t impress many people.

As ever, Twitter had a few thoughts on the trending topic, and a lot of them involved Piers Morgan. Can’t think why.

The very talented @christhebarker had a prediction.

Lo and behold –

In case you were wondering …

