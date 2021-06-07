Celebrity

Naomi Wolf has been banned from Twitter but these 6 tweets will live forever

John Plunkett. Updated June 7th, 2021

Author and anti-vaxxer Naomi Wolf has been suspended by Twitter after she used the platform to spread misinformation about vaccines and the coronavirus.

She posted a wide range of unfounded myths including one tweet that suggested vaccines were a “software platform that can receive uploads”.

Here are five more Wolf’s wilder tweets.

1. When she was tricked into sharing an image of ‘Dr John Sims’ which was actually a picture of porn star making a false quote

2. When she said this about 1970s Northern Ireland

3. When she suggested vaccines let you time travel

4. When a bear appeared to give her the fear

5. When she talked sh-t in absolutely every sense.

