Naomi Wolf has been banned from Twitter but these 6 tweets will live forever

Author and anti-vaxxer Naomi Wolf has been suspended by Twitter after she used the platform to spread misinformation about vaccines and the coronavirus.

She posted a wide range of unfounded myths including one tweet that suggested vaccines were a “software platform that can receive uploads”.

Here are five more Wolf’s wilder tweets.

1. When she was tricked into sharing an image of ‘Dr John Sims’ which was actually a picture of porn star making a false quote

2. When she said this about 1970s Northern Ireland

Before she was banned, Naomi Wolf gave us the funniest tweet on Northern Ireland’s history: pic.twitter.com/Ux6c7UMi5n — Stephen Buggy (@stephenbuggy) June 5, 2021

3. When she suggested vaccines let you time travel

Amazing Naomi Wolf is the first recorded person to be banned from Twitter for being too stupid after giving us such gems as “the vaccines let you time travel”, crying that a teddy bear might get a jab, and worrying there might be vaccinated people’s urine in the sewage she drinks pic.twitter.com/paOybVDlBt — The Matt Hancock Fanclub (@DawnHFoster) June 5, 2021

4. When a bear appeared to give her the fear

Before she left, Naomi Wolf left us with one of the funniest tweets in the history of this garbage site. pic.twitter.com/KgCrE1b2o3 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 5, 2021

5. When she talked sh-t in absolutely every sense.

Thanks, @Twitter, for finally suspending Naomi Wolf for spreading harmful and floridly delusional anti-vax disinformation.

(Was this the tweet that pushed Twitter over the edge?) pic.twitter.com/DDytd5rBGj — Peach Resist (@PeachResist) June 5, 2021

