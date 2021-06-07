Homophobes took their bigotry out on a small bakery and the result was pretty sweet

Popular

A Texas bakery shop, named Confections, has seen an outpouring of support after their picture of rainbow cookies with an LGBTQ+-inclusive message was met with hatred and cancellations from bigots.

Here’s what they said about it on Facebook.

“Today has been hard. Really hard. We lost a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted. We received a very hateful message on our business page canceling a large order (5dz) of summer themed cookies for tomorrow morning (that we just finished decorating) because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted. My heart is heavy. Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods. So. If you love our cookies we will have an over abundance of them tomorrow. Hopefully tomorrow will be better ❤️”

This was the post that outraged the homophobes.

Clearly, most people appreciated the inclusivity – not to mention the delicious-looking cookies – because Confections posted an update.

“Hey guys! Y’all are amazing. Been getting inundated with messages. The order was for 5 dz cookies. That’s big in our world. We’ll have them available in the shop tomorrow. We sure love our customers. Even the one that cancelled and put us in a bind. Can’t appreciate the amazing good without some of the bad❤️💕💕💕”

A customer provided this picture of the scenes the following day.

You won’t be surprised at the next update.

“Y’all

Are

The

Best

EVAH!!!!! We have sold out of everything!!!! We’ll reopen with rainbow cookies and all things glorious tomorrow!!!!

Cheers to all you lovely humans 🦩🦩🍷🍷”

A tweet by @MadisonKittay sent the story viral.

A story in 4 screenshots. pic.twitter.com/E9WKogA6KM — Kim Wexler's Ponytail (@MadisonKittay) June 5, 2021

These replies show just how touched people were by the turnaround of fortune.

Best plot twist ever. https://t.co/m2FVTvu9yp — naima online (@naima_online) June 5, 2021

This is the best. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/V1Dv5jjXXn — Laurent Cossa ⏏️ (@lozzercozzer) June 5, 2021

Imagine being so incredibly insecure about yourself that a fucking cookie offends you. Bravo to this biz and for every Texan who stood up with them 🌈 Love wins! — Chris (@HofferChristine) June 6, 2021

This comment couldn’t have said it better.

♥♥♥ MORE LOVE, LESS HATE https://t.co/ajgJw8i19d — Art account is @monsterswaltz (@fayemonsters) June 6, 2021

You can follow Confections on Facebook and Instagram, though they unfortunately can’t post out their tempting treats.

