A former Brexit Party MEP asked which two England players didn’t take the knee and it’s a glorious self-own

Poke Staff. Updated June 7th, 2021

Spare a thought – kind of – for former Brexit Party MEP and (right wing) commentator Martin Daubney who is no fan of Black Lives Matter or England footballers taking the knee.

Daubney, the one-time editor of Loaded, went on Talk Radio to ask which two England players didn’t take the knee in their final Euro 2020 warm-up match against Romania.

He also asked the same question on Twitter, albeit briefly …

 

… because the two ‘England players’ not taking the knee weren’t actually, er, English.

And if you think people made the most of that, you’d be absolutely right.

