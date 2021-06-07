A former Brexit Party MEP asked which two England players didn’t take the knee and it’s a glorious self-own

News

Spare a thought – kind of – for former Brexit Party MEP and (right wing) commentator Martin Daubney who is no fan of Black Lives Matter or England footballers taking the knee.

Daubney, the one-time editor of Loaded, went on Talk Radio to ask which two England players didn’t take the knee in their final Euro 2020 warm-up match against Romania.

He also asked the same question on Twitter, albeit briefly …

… because the two ‘England players’ not taking the knee weren’t actually, er, English.

noted football expert goes on live radio to praise two England players for not taking the knee, ignoring the fact it was in fact two Romania players pic.twitter.com/RnbQrzLvzs — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) June 7, 2021

And if you think people made the most of that, you’d be absolutely right.

I *think* the two England players @MartinDaubney wants to congratulate for not taking the knee are Ionut Nedelcearu and Nicolae Stanciu. — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) June 7, 2021

You know before you start commenting on football it would be a good idea to know which team is which…. pic.twitter.com/XnPMENZWB0 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 7, 2021

Where’s the tweet gone when you thought England were the away team, Martin? 🙂 — Keith Andrew (@tweeting_keith) June 7, 2021

To be fair it is very hard to identify them whilst they’re wearing specifically coloured clothes with their names on. — Elaine Shanks (@ShanksElaine) June 7, 2021

I’d like to hear the opinions of former England players on this situation like Gheorghe Hagi and Florin Raducioiu. — Steep Hill #BLM (@chipshopchop) June 7, 2021

When thanking those “England” players for not taking the knee remember to say mulțumesc 🤣🤣🤣 — Paul Maders (@PaulMaders) June 7, 2021

I’d like to report a murder 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ADGnbe2pow — Henry Hakamäki (@Huck1995) June 7, 2021

