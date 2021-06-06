Kelsey Grammer went full Frasier in X-Men 3 – and they deleted the scene!

Videos

We can’t imagine why this spectacular moment from X-Men 3, The Last Stand, ended up on the cutting room floor.

Just look at it – it’s magnificent.

Imagine seeing that in the cinema. You’d spit your Tango Ice Blast and popcorn all over the place. Mike Meehan had this to say about Kelsey Grammer’s performance.

I love that the most Frasier thing to have ever happened wasn't on either Frasier or Cheers pic.twitter.com/ujYLsTurHX — Mike Meehan (@mikemeehantweet) June 4, 2021

He’s not wrong.

It looks like people now want the director’s cut to include Frasier’s Beast’s Henry V moment – and possibly nothing else.

This literally looks like a dream lol how is this real https://t.co/VaDFRQ2i3h — (@GRRLmusic) June 5, 2021

this is the funniest thing I've ever seen https://t.co/GMkDpmbEIJ — Ryan Letourneau (@Northernlion) June 5, 2021

GIVE ME ALL THE UNUSED FOOTAGE OF X3 AND LET ME EDIT A BETTER MOVIE BECAUSE WE WERE ROBBED https://t.co/UMvpCSrJQo — Rodd Stark, The Black Wolf (@MacktheIceman) June 5, 2021

Now I’m sad we never had Frasier the Klingon — Guy Lambert (@GRALWrites) June 4, 2021

Such great casting in such a shitty movie https://t.co/7GMOKlfrlY — DanikaXIX (@DanikaXIX) June 5, 2021

This response from @LandPirates62 is everything it should be.

All that’s missing is this pic.twitter.com/H5ZRGsMBGy — Jake is In the Heights (@LandPirate62) June 4, 2021

