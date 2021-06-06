Kelsey Grammer went full Frasier in X-Men 3 – and they deleted the scene!
We can’t imagine why this spectacular moment from X-Men 3, The Last Stand, ended up on the cutting room floor.
Just look at it – it’s magnificent.
Imagine seeing that in the cinema. You’d spit your Tango Ice Blast and popcorn all over the place. Mike Meehan had this to say about Kelsey Grammer’s performance.
I love that the most Frasier thing to have ever happened wasn't on either Frasier or Cheers pic.twitter.com/ujYLsTurHX
— Mike Meehan (@mikemeehantweet) June 4, 2021
He’s not wrong.
It looks like people now want the director’s cut to include
Frasier’s Beast’s Henry V moment – and possibly nothing else.
This literally looks like a dream lol how is this real https://t.co/VaDFRQ2i3h
— (@GRRLmusic) June 5, 2021
this is the funniest thing I've ever seen https://t.co/GMkDpmbEIJ
— Ryan Letourneau (@Northernlion) June 5, 2021
GIVE ME ALL THE UNUSED FOOTAGE OF X3 AND LET ME EDIT A BETTER MOVIE BECAUSE WE WERE ROBBED https://t.co/UMvpCSrJQo
— Rodd Stark, The Black Wolf (@MacktheIceman) June 5, 2021
Now I’m sad we never had Frasier the Klingon
— Guy Lambert (@GRALWrites) June 4, 2021
Such great casting in such a shitty movie https://t.co/7GMOKlfrlY
— DanikaXIX (@DanikaXIX) June 5, 2021
This response from @LandPirates62 is everything it should be.
All that’s missing is this pic.twitter.com/H5ZRGsMBGy
— Jake is In the Heights (@LandPirate62) June 4, 2021
READ MORE
This Faceswap is going viral because it highlights “how incredible the Frasier casting was”
Source Alblllon H/T Mike Meehan Image Screengrab, @LandPirate62
More from the Poke
17 things that people forgot how to do during the pandemic
9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week