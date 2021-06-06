This sketch brilliantly nails people’s strained relationship with the weather
We’ve seen some extreme changes in the weather in The UK and Ireland recently, with record temperature highs sandwiched between torrential rainstorms and even hail.
Is it any wonder people’s relationship with the weather is a bit strained?
Foil Arms and Hog never disappoint, but we think they’ve excelled themselves with this. We weren’t the only ones.
Elisabeth Menck
Foil, Arms and Hog – Bringing sunshine to everyone’s day, not matter what the weather! Thanks for the laughs.
Gimme That Please
As if I wasn’t already having a good morning you guys come along and remind me that your work is freakin’ amazing and I love it and it’s so good and WOW 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Mikeyinnit
Monday: Wakes up Late for school
Tuesday: wakes up Late
Wednesday: wakes up late
Thursday: UP AT 6 FOR THE SKETCH
In defence of the weather …
Amelia Pond
“It was Cornwall, what do you expect?”
I have never heard anything more relatable 🤣🤣🤣
This sketch about ‘the vaccine we really need’ is the laugh we really need
Source Foil Arms and Hog Image Screengrab
