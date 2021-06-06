This sketch brilliantly nails people’s strained relationship with the weather

Videos

We’ve seen some extreme changes in the weather in The UK and Ireland recently, with record temperature highs sandwiched between torrential rainstorms and even hail.

Is it any wonder people’s relationship with the weather is a bit strained?

Foil Arms and Hog never disappoint, but we think they’ve excelled themselves with this. We weren’t the only ones.

Elisabeth Menck Foil, Arms and Hog – Bringing sunshine to everyone’s day, not matter what the weather! Thanks for the laughs.

Gimme That Please As if I wasn’t already having a good morning you guys come along and remind me that your work is freakin’ amazing and I love it and it’s so good and WOW 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Mikeyinnit Monday: Wakes up Late for school

Tuesday: wakes up Late

Wednesday: wakes up late

Thursday: UP AT 6 FOR THE SKETCH

In defence of the weather …

Amelia Pond “It was Cornwall, what do you expect?”

I have never heard anything more relatable 🤣🤣🤣

Source Foil Arms and Hog Image Screengrab