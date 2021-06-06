Videos

This sketch brilliantly nails people’s strained relationship with the weather

Poke Staff. Updated June 6th, 2021

We’ve seen some extreme changes in the weather in The UK and Ireland recently, with record temperature highs sandwiched between torrential rainstorms and even hail.

Is it any wonder people’s relationship with the weather is a bit strained?

Foil Arms and Hog never disappoint, but we think they’ve excelled themselves with this. We weren’t the only ones.

Elisabeth Menck

Foil, Arms and Hog – Bringing sunshine to everyone’s day, not matter what the weather! Thanks for the laughs.

Gimme That Please

As if I wasn’t already having a good morning you guys come along and remind me that your work is freakin’ amazing and I love it and it’s so good and WOW 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Mikeyinnit

Monday: Wakes up Late for school
Tuesday: wakes up Late
Wednesday: wakes up late
Thursday: UP AT 6 FOR THE SKETCH

In defence of the weather …

Amelia Pond

“It was Cornwall, what do you expect?”
I have never heard anything more relatable 🤣🤣🤣

This sketch about ‘the vaccine we really need’ is the laugh we really need

