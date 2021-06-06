This artist gives scroungers the free pictures they truly deserve
Birmingham-based artist Jon Arton is incredibly talented, as you can see from his work.
He can even produce outstanding likenesses on skin, because he’s also a tattoo artist.
The trouble with being so good and having an internet presence is that a lot of hard-faced people try to get him to draw stuff for them for free.
Luckily, Jon has a way of dealing with them that’s the best we’ve seen.
Here are a few examples.
The Supremes
A cute dog
Someone’s selfie
Michael Jackson
Harry Styles
Another selfie
And another
Enrique Iglesias
It can get a little NSFW.
If you want to see more of his work – and perhaps even pay him for something – head over to his website, his Instagram page, or Facebook, if that’s your thing.
If you’re just a lovely person and want to support his fundraising page for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, you can do that here.
Whatever else you do – don’t pester him for free stuff.
