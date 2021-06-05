Simply 13 favourite funny pictures from this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when he round up 13 of our favourite funny pictures from the last seven days.

1. ‘Real estate agent’s response to vandalism’

2. ‘Someone isn’t taking this whole wedding thing serious …’

3. ‘At the Salt Lake City farmer’s market a few years back’

4. ‘Holy sh-t’

5. ‘My friend and I on Google maps, circa 2013’

6. ‘2004 magazine predicting what the cast of “Friends” would look like in the future’

7. ‘Catsitter was asking how to get Sam out of hiding. I told him Sam likes food. He sent back this pic’

8. ‘I think this stick figure is acting a little TOO nonchalant for my tastes’

9. ‘My dog ate my wallet, so I got a new wallet with a picture of my dog eating my wallet’

10. ‘Manager’s last day at work. Another manager doesn’t want them to leave’

11. ‘My sister couldn’t find him anywhere for 2 hours’

12. ‘Got some old produce signs in at work. Didn’t sleep last night, and took way to long to figure out what “snoino” meant’

13. ‘Somebody modified the ‘reverse’ button at work. Honestly I think it’s more useful now.

And finally …

‘Our friend is buying his first home today, so we worked with his realtor to be sure this is the first thing waiting for him in his kitchen after closing.’

