17 things that people forgot how to do during the pandemic

Life

We spent a long time in various lockdowns and it looks like it’s going to be a while still before life returns to ‘normal’.

But as coronavirus restrictions relaxed, it turns out quite a few of us had forgotten how to do everyday things like greeting people on the street or buying stuff in shops.

Here are our most relatable 17 including favourites from a whole load highlighted by the good people of HuffPost.

1.

feeling unexpectedly shy about showing my nose and mouth now….I may have forgotten how to make……..expressions — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) May 17, 2021

I got very good at the “I’m smiling at you I promise” eye crinkle and now my mouth doesn’t know what to do — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) May 17, 2021

2.

I’ve forgotten how to talk to people in person. What do I do with my arms? — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) May 18, 2021

3.

I forgot how to act in public because when the cashier at the grocery store gave me my total I replied, “Good and you?” — ThisOneSays (@ThisOneSayz) December 29, 2020

4.

I’m in a movie theater. I’ve forgotten how to act in this place. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) May 18, 2021

5.

When you put on jeans for the first time in a few weeks and can’t remember how to walk. pic.twitter.com/UtyhV72aWw — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 21, 2020

6.

Talked to some strangers at a bar last night and let me assure you that people have completely forgotten how to tell stories. — Matt Shirley (@mattsurely) May 14, 2021

7.

i’m going to come out of this pandemic even more awkward than i was before bc i forgot how to socialize 😅 — sarah needs a hug lol (@hisarahlol) September 13, 2020

8.

${NEWJOB} asked for a headshot and I realized I don’t have anything recent where I look happy I just spent a solid hour remembering how to smile on purpose — bletchley punk (@alicegoldfuss) June 21, 2020

9.