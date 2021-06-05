17 things that people forgot how to do during the pandemic
We spent a long time in various lockdowns and it looks like it’s going to be a while still before life returns to ‘normal’.
But as coronavirus restrictions relaxed, it turns out quite a few of us had forgotten how to do everyday things like greeting people on the street or buying stuff in shops.
Here are our most relatable 17 including favourites from a whole load highlighted by the good people of HuffPost.
1.
feeling unexpectedly shy about showing my nose and mouth now….I may have forgotten how to make……..expressions
— Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) May 17, 2021
I got very good at the “I’m smiling at you I promise” eye crinkle and now my mouth doesn’t know what to do
— Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) May 17, 2021
2.
I’ve forgotten how to talk to people in person. What do I do with my arms?
— Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) May 18, 2021
3.
I forgot how to act in public because when the cashier at the grocery store gave me my total I replied, “Good and you?”
— ThisOneSays (@ThisOneSayz) December 29, 2020
4.
I’m in a movie theater. I’ve forgotten how to act in this place.
— Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) May 18, 2021
5.
When you put on jeans for the first time in a few weeks and can’t remember how to walk. pic.twitter.com/UtyhV72aWw
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 21, 2020
6.
Talked to some strangers at a bar last night and let me assure you that people have completely forgotten how to tell stories.
— Matt Shirley (@mattsurely) May 14, 2021
7.
i’m going to come out of this pandemic even more awkward than i was before bc i forgot how to socialize 😅
— sarah needs a hug lol (@hisarahlol) September 13, 2020
8.
${NEWJOB} asked for a headshot and I realized I don’t have anything recent where I look happy
I just spent a solid hour remembering how to smile on purpose
— bletchley punk (@alicegoldfuss) June 21, 2020
9.
just wanna announce ahead of time that after the pandemic ends i will be grunting at you like a caveman because i forgot how to talk
— Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) March 15, 2021
