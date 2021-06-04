News

The government’s education catch-up tsar quits over its woeful school funding

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 4th, 2021

The government-appointed ‘Education Catch-up Tsar’, Sir Kevan Collins has resigned after the funding and plans for boosting achievement fell wildly short of his recommendations.

Collins had recommended a £15bn rescue package, but the £1.4bn on offer would be the equivalent of £22 per pupil – over three years – though other estimates put it at the princely sum of £50. Try not to celebrate too hard.

