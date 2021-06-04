The government’s education catch-up tsar quits over its woeful school funding

News

The government-appointed ‘Education Catch-up Tsar’, Sir Kevan Collins has resigned after the funding and plans for boosting achievement fell wildly short of his recommendations.

BREAKING: Full, damning statement from Sir Kevan Collins, who’s resigned as education recovery tsar over govt’s plans to help kids catch up. “A half-hearted approach risks failing hundreds of thousands of pupils… It is too narrow, too small and will be delivered too slowly.” pic.twitter.com/hCm5s01EaG — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 2, 2021

Collins had recommended a £15bn rescue package, but the £1.4bn on offer would be the equivalent of £22 per pupil – over three years – though other estimates put it at the princely sum of £50. Try not to celebrate too hard.

Coming up with just 10% of what the Govt's own education recovery tsar recommended is an insult to a generation of schoolchildren who've missed so much learning in past year It should be the Education Secretary who resigns, not the recovery tsarhttps://t.co/83g0DVX76H — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) June 2, 2021

Here’s what Twitter made of it.

1.

They'll pony up the cash for Super Yachts for Ministers but the cupboard's bare for nurses' pay and poorer kids' education. https://t.co/qMUOxfeICv — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) June 2, 2021

2.

hands up who thinks the Prime Minister doesn’t really give a shit about kids catching up pic.twitter.com/bF6I8fuHdn — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 3, 2021

3.

Levelling Up = Johnson bullshit on a par with Taking Back Control which actually meant Wrecking the British Economy https://t.co/v4qZUEH53r — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 2, 2021

4.

nothing says prioritising children’s education like comparing it to a rummage among cushions for some crisps at the corner shop https://t.co/dJ8pdm8c4l — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 3, 2021

5.

Schools in the Netherlands will get £2500 per child for post covid catch up. US will give schools £1600 per child for catch up. UK will give £22!!!! per child for catch up! Yup this is the new levelling up for British education — Ariana Yakas (@ArianaYakas) June 3, 2021

6.

Govt gives each child 2 days a yr extra tuition to recover from losing months of education through Covid

They had to be forced to feed them now they can’t be bothered to help them catch up

Yet it’s our kids that will rebuild our nation

Pathetichttps://t.co/LeH1mWHalc — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 2, 2021

7.

It's fine. Matt Hancock has a mate who'll do it. BBC News – School catch-up tsar resigns over lack of fundinghttps://t.co/ECfvD6y9gL — Karen Th 🇪🇺 🇬🇧🐝 #3.5% #GTTO #BLM (@KarenStopHate) June 2, 2021

8.

As Gavin made clear, a pound a week is more than enough. https://t.co/pXv3QsoOFX — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) June 3, 2021

9.

Gavin Williamson suggests children's school lunch breaks could be cut, in latest effort to simply not feed them. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 2, 2021

Look away now if you’re of a nervous disposition.

idea for horror movie: rainy old island ravaged by plague finds their education system is run by Gavin Williamson — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 2, 2021

Oh, wait …

Source Paul Brand Image CDC