Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week
We’ve been keeping a weather eye on Twitter to look out for those special tweets we think everybody needs to see.
These 25 get the gold stars. Give your faves a retweet and a follow.
1.
Size of that dandelion pic.twitter.com/XTqZhPIbvi
— Paul (@bingowings14) June 1, 2021
2.
Can anyone explain the rationale for Jason Mamoa’s bodyguards 😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/9zskAaJxAN
— 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) May 30, 2021
3.
The first rule of Norman Collier club is ou alk ut orm er club.
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) June 1, 2021
4.
We stopped buying avocados and expensive coffees one year ago today. And just look at us now! #newhome pic.twitter.com/iWpq1ZxSL9
— Joe Barnes (@Joe_WBarnes) May 30, 2021
5.
Just went for a swim in a river. What happens now? Do the Guardian contact me directly to write an article?
— Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) May 31, 2021
6.
What legos do when we aren’t looking pic.twitter.com/mR7DL8iWmN
— The vibe formely known as Berghof La Flare 🇳🇬 (@J_MilesGHOST) May 30, 2021
7.
Zion has ripped our nephews ball to shreds and is now wearing it like he’s in Silence Of The Fucking Lambs. pic.twitter.com/ytQZjpvHQQ
— Steve Armo 🐎 (@sarm0161) May 30, 2021
8.
Hello I am the protagonist of a psychological thriller. My name is Girl McWife. I have never asked the man I married a single question in all the years I have known him.
— Elle M. (they/them) (@ellle_em) May 31, 2021
9.
Stop taking Twitter so seriously. Nothing is real here. Look at this chicken 🐓 🚗 it’s bigger than the car.
— Elmundoseva Alachingada (@lala_tequilera) June 2, 2021
10.
*Strides into Twitter* Who ordered a cat scan? pic.twitter.com/Jssh2JNbp9
— Avian Face-Tool 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@Beakmoo) May 29, 2021
11.
a horse walks into a bar and says to the barman, "on a right angled triangle with sides x, y and z, if x and z are perpendicular which side is opposite the right angle?", and the barman says "y, the long face"
— joe (@mutablejoe) June 3, 2021
12.
Simon and Garth’s uncle. pic.twitter.com/kb66yADZu1
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) June 3, 2021

