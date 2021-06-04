Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

We’ve been keeping a weather eye on Twitter to look out for those special tweets we think everybody needs to see.

These 25 get the gold stars. Give your faves a retweet and a follow.

1.

Size of that dandelion pic.twitter.com/XTqZhPIbvi — Paul (@bingowings14) June 1, 2021

2.

Can anyone explain the rationale for Jason Mamoa’s bodyguards 😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/9zskAaJxAN — 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) May 30, 2021

3.

The first rule of Norman Collier club is ou alk ut orm er club. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) June 1, 2021

4.

We stopped buying avocados and expensive coffees one year ago today. And just look at us now! #newhome pic.twitter.com/iWpq1ZxSL9 — Joe Barnes (@Joe_WBarnes) May 30, 2021

5.

Just went for a swim in a river. What happens now? Do the Guardian contact me directly to write an article? — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) May 31, 2021

6.

What legos do when we aren’t looking pic.twitter.com/mR7DL8iWmN — The vibe formely known as Berghof La Flare 🇳🇬 (@J_MilesGHOST) May 30, 2021

7.

Zion has ripped our nephews ball to shreds and is now wearing it like he’s in Silence Of The Fucking Lambs. pic.twitter.com/ytQZjpvHQQ — Steve Armo 🐎 (@sarm0161) May 30, 2021

8.

Hello I am the protagonist of a psychological thriller. My name is Girl McWife. I have never asked the man I married a single question in all the years I have known him. — Elle M. (they/them) (@ellle_em) May 31, 2021

9.

Stop taking Twitter so seriously. Nothing is real here. Look at this chicken 🐓 🚗 it’s bigger than the car. — Elmundoseva Alachingada (@lala_tequilera) June 2, 2021

10.

*Strides into Twitter* Who ordered a cat scan? pic.twitter.com/Jssh2JNbp9 — Avian Face-Tool 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@Beakmoo) May 29, 2021

11.

a horse walks into a bar and says to the barman, "on a right angled triangle with sides x, y and z, if x and z are perpendicular which side is opposite the right angle?", and the barman says "y, the long face" — joe (@mutablejoe) June 3, 2021

12.