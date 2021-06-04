Holy funny labels, Batman – 12 of the best from the iconic 1960s series

Twitter

The 1960s Batman series was iconic, not least for the theme tune we all associate with the Caped Crusader – you know the one – ‘Dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner’ – that one.

It also had the wonderful Adam West and Burt Ward, the campest costumes, the most outrageous baddies, the cheesiest – in a good way – dialogue, and the funniest way of keeping us abreast of the plot through the cunning use of labels.

Over on Twitter, Aaron Reynolds, the wit behind @effinbirds, and director and photographer, Kris Myers, have been curating a collection of those labels.

These are some of our favourites.

1.

DEATH BEE BEEHIVE TRIP WIRE pic.twitter.com/yFsgFuUrWz — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) June 3, 2021

2.

EMERGENCY BATCALL BOX BATRADARSCOPE pic.twitter.com/svQO3AYfgH — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) June 2, 2021

3.

GIGANTIC REVERSING BELLOWS pic.twitter.com/un5D4U5qdB — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) June 2, 2021

4.

INSTANT VAPORIZATION CONTROL pic.twitter.com/iu3sBA2AIJ — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 29, 2021

5.

DIVERSIONARY BATPHONE LINES pic.twitter.com/Fznc0C8gP2 — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 14, 2021

6.

SUBTLE INTERROGATION LAMP pic.twitter.com/CRwa1t7P2l — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 26, 2021

7.

ROVING ROBOT RECORDER pic.twitter.com/jHFa6Tj7rt — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 4, 2021

8.

CHEMO-ELECTRIC SECRET WRITING DETECTOR pic.twitter.com/w2fh5oBcGn — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 22, 2021

9.

EMERGENCY BATCOMMUNICATOR pic.twitter.com/bESXWJKJuL — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 14, 2021

10.

TAMP DOWN CRUNCH THOROUGHLY SMASH FLAT pic.twitter.com/Rv3zd7SZJx — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 26, 2021

11.

12.

HYPERMETRIC LIE DETECTOR pic.twitter.com/nn1rO6xPn7 — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 27, 2021

And a baffling bonus.

HAT FACTORY ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK pic.twitter.com/KswXHWDEup — Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 27, 2021

Holy accidental trilby, Batman …

