Holy funny labels, Batman – 12 of the best from the iconic 1960s series
The 1960s Batman series was iconic, not least for the theme tune we all associate with the Caped Crusader – you know the one – ‘Dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner’ – that one.
It also had the wonderful Adam West and Burt Ward, the campest costumes, the most outrageous baddies, the cheesiest – in a good way – dialogue, and the funniest way of keeping us abreast of the plot through the cunning use of labels.
Over on Twitter, Aaron Reynolds, the wit behind @effinbirds, and director and photographer, Kris Myers, have been curating a collection of those labels.
These are some of our favourites.
1.
DEATH BEE BEEHIVE TRIP WIRE pic.twitter.com/yFsgFuUrWz
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) June 3, 2021
2.
EMERGENCY BATCALL BOX BATRADARSCOPE pic.twitter.com/svQO3AYfgH
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) June 2, 2021
3.
GIGANTIC REVERSING BELLOWS pic.twitter.com/un5D4U5qdB
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) June 2, 2021
4.
INSTANT VAPORIZATION CONTROL pic.twitter.com/iu3sBA2AIJ
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 29, 2021
5.
DIVERSIONARY BATPHONE LINES pic.twitter.com/Fznc0C8gP2
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 14, 2021
6.
SUBTLE INTERROGATION LAMP pic.twitter.com/CRwa1t7P2l
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 26, 2021
7.
ROVING ROBOT RECORDER pic.twitter.com/jHFa6Tj7rt
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 4, 2021
8.
CHEMO-ELECTRIC SECRET WRITING DETECTOR pic.twitter.com/w2fh5oBcGn
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 22, 2021
9.
EMERGENCY BATCOMMUNICATOR pic.twitter.com/bESXWJKJuL
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 14, 2021
10.
TAMP DOWN CRUNCH THOROUGHLY SMASH FLAT pic.twitter.com/Rv3zd7SZJx
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 26, 2021
11.
BATKERCHIEF pic.twitter.com/al381op0r0
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 4, 2021
12.
HYPERMETRIC LIE DETECTOR pic.twitter.com/nn1rO6xPn7
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 27, 2021
And a baffling bonus.
HAT FACTORY ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK pic.twitter.com/KswXHWDEup
— Batman 66 Labels (@BatLabels) May 27, 2021
Holy accidental trilby, Batman …
