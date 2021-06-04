Twitter

Holy funny labels, Batman – 12 of the best from the iconic 1960s series

Poke Staff. Updated June 4th, 2021

The 1960s Batman series was iconic, not least for the theme tune we all associate with the Caped Crusader – you know the one – ‘Dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner’ – that one.

It also had the wonderful Adam West and Burt Ward, the campest costumes, the most outrageous baddies, the cheesiest – in a good way – dialogue, and the funniest way of keeping us abreast of the plot through the cunning use of labels.

Over on Twitter, Aaron Reynolds, the wit behind @effinbirds, and director and photographer, Kris Myers, have been curating a collection of those labels.

These are some of our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

And a baffling bonus.

Holy accidental trilby, Batman …

