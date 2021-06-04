Twitter

A Sky journalist was accused of being ‘obsessed with Europe’ and wins comeback of the day

John Plunkett. Updated June 4th, 2021

Here’s Sky News correspondent Adam Parsons reporting on the terrifying levels of pollution in Poland right now.

We mention him because his report caught the attention of a ‘hard of nails’ (according to their biog) troll who said this.

And Parsons’ very satisfying response wins comeback of the week.

Boom.

