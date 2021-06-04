A Sky journalist was accused of being ‘obsessed with Europe’ and wins comeback of the day

Twitter

Here’s Sky News correspondent Adam Parsons reporting on the terrifying levels of pollution in Poland right now.

“The first thing that greets you is that smell of smoke, of coal fires.” Sky’s @adamparsons on what it’s like to report from one of the EU’s most polluting countries, Poland – where there are fears for the health of future generations.#WeeklyClimateShow https://t.co/YZkTO2h3HW pic.twitter.com/LUZpVp7Ko0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 3, 2021

We mention him because his report caught the attention of a ‘hard of nails’ (according to their biog) troll who said this.

Still obsessed with Europe. — ur’wan (@urwan20) June 3, 2021

And Parsons’ very satisfying response wins comeback of the week.

Boom.

Was directed at Sky — ur’wan (@urwan20) June 3, 2021

Yeah well the continent hasn’t disappeared has it — Chris Lambert (@lambsenglish) June 3, 2021

You really shouldn't reply to bots. But sometimes it's worth it. This one made me spit out my cocoa. — Andy Grayson 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈😷 (@AndyGrays0n) June 3, 2021

Source Twitter @adamparsons