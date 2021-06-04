Simply 14 of our favourite funny tweets about how the pandemic is going

Twitter

Despite #StopThePandemic trending on Twitter, it hasn’t stopped – and neither have people’s funny tweets about it. All in the best possible taste, of course.

Here are some recent favourites we thought you’d enjoy.

1.

I'm watching a documentary about Boris Johnson's handling of the pandemic pic.twitter.com/1e3XPgs4wJ — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 26, 2021

2.

Some people are in London today protesting about “lockdown” and being offered a vaccine. More people in London are working, seeing friends and family, shopping, drinking in pubs and eating in restaurants. Which is nice. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 29, 2021

3.

If they're not using this as a vaccination centre then there is no hope for humanity. pic.twitter.com/goLkLhuISE — Nick Mao (@NickLMao1) May 25, 2021

4.

Edmond Dantès travelled for nine years after escaping prison before reappearing as the Count of Monte Cristo, so be patient with yourself if you don't emerge from quarantine as instantly vengeful and fabulous as you'd like — Katherine 🕯️✨ (@MageOfSolitude) May 24, 2021

5.

I have taken my daughter to soft play for the first time in a year, so let’s see if all the ancient illnesses that live in the ball pit have survived without anyone rolling in them. I expect we’ll both have smallpox by 1pm. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 25, 2021

6.

me waiting for them to vaccinate my age group pic.twitter.com/jMuaecwYlB — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 25, 2021

7.

i wasn’t productive at all during the pandemic but it was actually my first pandemic so i think that’s fine — tony (@tony_ferraro7) May 23, 2021

8.

I have achieved herd immunity. I can only be killed by one buffalo. — He Called Me Greenhorn (@WhatsAGreenhorn) May 25, 2021

9

1M people left London during the pandemic. Sadly, none of them were the protestors. pic.twitter.com/06kq4qePaN — Andrew Brooks (@taxbod) May 29, 2021

10.

I will insist on knowing what one wall in everyone’s home looks like long after covid — Julie Greiner (@JulieAbridged) May 28, 2021

11.

Great that lockdown ended just in time for ginger lockdown* to begin. * summer. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) June 2, 2021

12.

The way these people managed to organise this March against vaccine passports…it shows me that it’s possible to spread the word about seasoning food. — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) May 29, 2021

13.

I’d like an “I’m literally just some guy” option pic.twitter.com/GWxtpfUY9q — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) June 1, 2021

14.

I won't shame you for wearing a mask, and I won't shame you for not wearing a mask, but I will mumble under my breath if you're wearing Crocs. — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) May 29, 2021

