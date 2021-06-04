This guide to 101 Dalmatians’ totally barking sequel is quite the read

Entertainment

With Disney’s live action 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella now in cinemas, it got @SketchesbyBoze over on Twitter thinking about the sequel that most people have no idea exists.

No, not 102 Dalmations – lots of people know about that – but The Starlight Barking, a 1967 novel by Dodie Smith written 11 years after 101 Dalmatians.

So @SketchesbyBoze thought they’d fill people in and it’s an absolutely riveting read.

1.

So, most people are unaware that One Hundred and One Dalmatians, the novel, has a bonkers sequel called The Starlight Barking. It has never been filmed. It can never be filmed. It is unfilmable. Come with me on this journey. (1/8) pic.twitter.com/NzAuvCwAS2 — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) June 2, 2021

2.

One morning the Dalmatians awaken to find that every human in the world has fallen into a mysterious sleep. But dogs now have super-powers—they can fly, operate doors and machines with their minds, and speak telepathically over long distances. They neither hunger nor thirst. pic.twitter.com/MN9B3hZVFq — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) June 2, 2021

3.

Pongo “swooshes” to London to meet his daughter Cadpig, who is now acting prime minister. A meeting of the Cabinet is held which consists of the dogs owned by every human member of the Cabinet. The dogs agree that Cruella de Vil must be MURDERED. pic.twitter.com/k0mkqxRfzT — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) June 2, 2021

4.

DOG ASSASSINS are dispatched to Cruella de Vil’s estate in the hopes of killing her and ending the mysterious sleep. But when they arrive, they find that she is also sleeping. Pongo is now very afraid. Who is responsible for this dark magic? — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) June 2, 2021

5.

A mysterious Voice speaks through the television, commanding every dog in London to convene at Trafalgar Square at midnight. The Voice says that it will address every dog in the world simultaneously to make an urgent announcement. — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) June 2, 2021

6.

At the stroke of midnight, a SPACE DOG appears atop Nelson’s Column. He explains that he is Sirius, Lord of the Dog Star, and that the earth is going to be destroyed in a nuclear war. Sirius loves earth-dogs and wants them to return with him to his home planet. pic.twitter.com/Cyu4jZRYHE — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) June 2, 2021

7.

Pongo and Cadpig, who are now the de facto leaders of earth dogs, meet with their advisors in the National Gallery. They agree that even if the earth is destroyed, they could never abandon their owners. They will stay on earth. — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) June 2, 2021

8.

Sirius accepts their decision with regret. Before returning to his home planet, he warns the dogs that their whooshing abilities will disappear at sunrise. The dogs whoosh home and their owners awaken, totally unaware of the global drama that transpired while they slept. pic.twitter.com/xhPBtR014p — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) June 2, 2021

9.

This novel has everything—magical flying dogs, an alien invasion, a team of dog assassins, the prospect of nuclear war. It’s absurd that Disney has overlooked THIS book while churning out prequels and reboots. you’re leaving money on the table fellas. pic.twitter.com/bKUb4V3Qhw — Owl! at the Library 😴🧙‍♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) June 2, 2021

Absolutely barking. We love it.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

WHAT- I would have fucking love this! https://t.co/43KZHIRdxr — 🦴 AngeloFalls 🦴 (@AngeloFalls) June 3, 2021

this is all i can think about this morning https://t.co/Kwv4NViLoN — jeffrey cranor (@happierman) June 3, 2021

What a wonderful thread: https://t.co/vRCjLv8BFC — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 4, 2021

The nuclear war subplot I did not see coming https://t.co/YQtyDBkdBR — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 4, 2021

tried to explain this to several people over the years and just gave up because in fairness yes it sounds completely mad https://t.co/DNMuQ3KfZw — Comedy of Ewas (@EwaSR) June 2, 2021

No better recommendation than one from this chap.

One of my favourite books as a boy… https://t.co/fE3635mCuG — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 3, 2021

READ MORE

An American listed the weirdest things that are perfectly normal to Brits and went wildly viral

Source Twitter @SketchesbyBoze