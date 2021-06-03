This dog and deer racing each other is as enjoyable for us as it clearly was for them

Animals

This video of a dog and a deer racing each other either side of this fence is 50 seconds very well spent.

Dog vs deer speed test.. pic.twitter.com/g6IpM8F79Q — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 2, 2021

Watched it three times now and we’re not enjoying it any less.

And lots of people made the same observation.

I reckon the deer let him win. — Dave 🇦🇺 (@Swineton) June 2, 2021

I think the deer wants to play so isn't running at full speed. Sweet ♥️ — Laura Logsdon (@laddiegirl) June 2, 2021

Deer never got out of first gear. — Pete✌️ (@pfal_TB) June 2, 2021

They're having the time of their lives. So great to watch. btw, I think the deer let the dog win. So cute. 😆 — Lizbeth Roberts ⚖ (@LizbethMRoberts) June 2, 2021

But also this.

Clearly passing the pillar is the finish line. The Deer wins both times. The dog is cheating. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 2, 2021

Follow @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter here for lots more like this.

