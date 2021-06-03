This dog and deer racing each other is as enjoyable for us as it clearly was for them
This video of a dog and a deer racing each other either side of this fence is 50 seconds very well spent.
Dog vs deer speed test.. pic.twitter.com/g6IpM8F79Q
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 2, 2021
Watched it three times now and we’re not enjoying it any less.
And lots of people made the same observation.
I reckon the deer let him win.
— Dave 🇦🇺 (@Swineton) June 2, 2021
I think the deer wants to play so isn't running at full speed. Sweet ♥️
— Laura Logsdon (@laddiegirl) June 2, 2021
Deer never got out of first gear.
— Pete✌️ (@pfal_TB) June 2, 2021
They're having the time of their lives. So great to watch. btw, I think the deer let the dog win. So cute. 😆
— Lizbeth Roberts ⚖ (@LizbethMRoberts) June 2, 2021
But also this.
Clearly passing the pillar is the finish line. The Deer wins both times. The dog is cheating.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 2, 2021
Follow @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter here for lots more like this.
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
