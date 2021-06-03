Animals

This dog and deer racing each other is as enjoyable for us as it clearly was for them

Poke Staff. Updated June 3rd, 2021

This video of a dog and a deer racing each other either side of this fence is 50 seconds very well spent.

Watched it three times now and we’re not enjoying it any less.

And lots of people made the same observation.

But also this.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

