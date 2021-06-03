Richard Madeley’s Covid seatbelt analogy was so close and yet so far away

Celebrity

There have been plenty of people who have made an analogy between anti-vaxxers and refusing to wear a seat belt.

But we’re not sure Richard Madeley, guest presenting on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today, quite nailed it.

This clip went viral today because, well, watch (and skip to 41 seconds in if you’d rather cut to the chase).

A survey for GMB has found that 1 in 5 18-29 years olds will either refuse to take the vaccine when offered or are undecided.@richardm56 and @CharlotteHawkns discus the findings as @DrHilaryJones explains that education about the vaccine is important. pic.twitter.com/Tw6JDHS1a9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 3, 2021

If you keep on listening you can hear Dr Hilary Jones sort of trying to make sense of it (an impossible task, surely).

Here’s what Madeley had to say.

‘And one of the reasons for example that we have a law that says you must wear a seat belt is not just to protect the person wearing the belt, it’s that if you don’t wear a belt and you have a high speed crash and you go through the windscreen you might hit somebody else. That can happen.’

And if you’re thinking it immediately brought to mind one person in particular, you’d be right.

Richard Madeley going full Alan Partridge here https://t.co/k6CBYgR4S6 — jak (@kajeinn) June 3, 2021

“You wear a seat belt not just for you, but because in a car crash you can fly through the windscreen and hit someone else… that can actually happen.” Richard Madeley’s transitioning period is finally over. He’s now 100% Alan Partridge. https://t.co/Fqfv6r6IwW — Jay Beecher (@Jay_Beecher) June 3, 2021

I see Richard Madeley trending and I don’t even have to be watching to know why @GMB pic.twitter.com/EeZpfjkL4z — Charlotte Johnson (@chingo1970) June 3, 2021

Richard Madeley gets more like Alan Partridge every time he’s on the telly 😂😂😂 #GMB — 👸🏻 Queen Wee Linz 👸🏻 (@Wee_Linz_) June 3, 2021

It also sent other favourite Madeley moments trending.

Richard Madeley actually ‘IS’ Alan Partridge 😂😂😂 He’s been brilliant again this morning talking about a Bear attack 😂😂😂 Comedy gold … without trying https://t.co/y5OthmZXYM — Nathan Cantrill (@CantrillNathan) June 3, 2021

Source Twitter @GMB