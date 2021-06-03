This professional cleaner is the refreshing opposite of a choosing beggar

Popular

Over on Reddit, the r/ChoosingBeggars forum is awash with tales of people who are so entitled that they turn their noses up at free or cheap stuff, because they want even more than is on offer.

In a departure from this, however, u/ArcticBiologist posted this refreshing anecdote about someone being the complete opposite of a choosing beggar.

‘A professional cleaner accidentally cleaned my apartment and doesn’t want any money, but is happy with the exposure he got when I posted my experience on the local Facebook group.’

Here are a few of the best comments.

DMarlow310 I wish someone accidentally cleaned my house.

Ladycat1988 Man if I wouldn’t be worried about diet restrictions or something I’d send his business location a pizza.

gillababe This is exactly how we’re supposed to treat each other.

u/killervibe asked what we were all thinking.

I’m going to need you to walk me step-by-step through the story of how a cleaning company “accidentally” cleaned your place. Focus on the details that you believe contributed to the mistake and leave nothing out. Every detail could be important to my research.

And this was the completely plausible explanation.

Step 1: Have a confusing address Step 2: Let your neighbour order a cleaner, but she doesn’t give the full address Step 3: Don’t lock your front door Step 4: ??? Step 5: Profit!

With the resulting publicity, it sounds like a happy accident for all concerned – except possibly the neighbour who was wondering where the cleaner had got to.

They might give a proper address next time.

READ MORE

This choosing beggar wanted to buy a fridge but got a stone-cold takedown

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image r/ChoosingBeggars, Ashwini Chaudhary on Unsplash