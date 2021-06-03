These homophobes got the response they deserved after complaining about a lesbian kiss

Videos

A group of definitely homophobic and possibly also racist white women ruined the chilled atmosphere at a pool by complaining about a black lesbian kissing her girlfriend.

Happily, the other pool users reacted in the best way – by verbally escorting them from the area with cries of “shame“.

Instagram user Art Kaligos, who filmed the incident, explained –

“Pool Karens asked a female couple to stop kissing in front of kids. This woman asked a female couple to stop kissing by a public pool because kids were present. So we gave her the Cersei Lannister treatment while they were escorted out by security. SHAME!! #stophomophobia #accountabilityculture #pridemonth #loveislove #sacramentokaren”

He told Daily Dot that Domonique Veasley and her girlfriend had been singled out by the women, and had been reported to security – who dismissed their complaint and asked them to apologise to the couple.

Daryle Lamont Jenkins of anti-racist organisation, One People’s Project, shared the footage on Twitter.

Pride month begins with this from @Theblackbayarea IG. The White women at this Sacramento hotel pool were pissed that a Queer Black woman was kissing her gf in public because there were children present. They were shamed out. This is a #280charactersaintenough moment! Just damn! pic.twitter.com/OVDmVkWhMz — Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) June 1, 2021

These reactions say all that needs to be said.

I love it when homophobes are told to leave instead of queer folks. If you say nothing when a white cis, hetero couple makes out but "think of the children" when a Black queer couple makes out, guess what? You're homophobic and racist. https://t.co/37QfFS8dX4 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 2, 2021

These white ladies are in for a long month. https://t.co/jwuvBOg1MT — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 1, 2021

Pride Month always brings out these f*ckers lol. https://t.co/z34UJMXyNR — Josh 🏳️‍🌈 (@Venti__Poet) June 2, 2021

I hope her rabbi sees this and gives her a serious talking-to about what she needs to do between now and Yom Kippur to make things right and prevent this from ever happening again. And well done by all in the pool, calling them out without escalating or stooping to their level. https://t.co/8FaLBFXy40 — Rabbi Sara Zober BLM (@RebbeSMZ) June 1, 2021

Bigots better get used to being on the other side of public opinion, because it's not going to get any better for them anytime soon. https://t.co/26jUkV6WQN — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) June 2, 2021

Gibson Johns was one of many people who pointed out a big problem with the ranting womens’ argument.

So they thought it wasn't okay for two women to kiss in the presence of children, but didn't think twice about screaming F-bombs while storming out in front of those same children? I have to laugh. https://t.co/UQtXqjGhWP — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) June 2, 2021

from Shame GIFs via Gfycat

Source Art Kaligos H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab