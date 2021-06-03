Simply 22 of the most ridiculous things people have had to explain

Pics

A Redditor named u/forthrightchubby had a question for everyone.

“What is the most ridiculous thing that you have ever had to explain to somebody?”

We don’t know whether they’d recently had to explain something they thought was ridiculous, or were simply checking before they asked a potentially stupid question, but they certainly got some good answers.

These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.



Via

4.

5.



Via

6.

7.



Via

8.

9.

10.

11.